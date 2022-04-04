Lincoln Stars take down Storm in overtime, 3-2
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars took down the Tri City Storm in an overtime thriller on Sunday at the Ice Box, 3-2.
The Stars were led by Lucas Wahlin, Wahlin finished with two goals on the day including the game winner in overtime. Wahlin has now scored a goal in eight straight games.
Yu Sato scored a goal late in the third period to even the game up at 2-2 sending the game into overtime.
