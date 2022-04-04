Advertisement

LPD: 2 juveniles broke into vape shop over weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department believe two juveniles broke into a smoke shop.

On Sunday, around 4:15 a.m., LPD said an officer was conducting a routine patrol and noticed someone leaving SJ’s Smoke Shop, off 31st and O Streets.

LPD said immediately after seeing that person leave, the officer noticed the business had a damaged window.

According to police, the responding officer tried making contact with the person they saw leaving the smoke shop, who was now with another person, but they ran away.

Police said after chasing the two people, they found evidence of a burglary and two juveniles were taken into custody.

LPD said the vape shop had $3,500 in damage and an undisclosed amount of items were recovered.

Both juveniles were referred for burglary, according to police.

