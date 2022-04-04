LPD: Vandals break windows & doors, spill cleaner inside elementary school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism inside a northeast Lincoln elementary school.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to Riley Elementary School, off N 48th and Orchard Streets, for a disturbance.

LPD said while responding officers were there, they were notified about a broken window and determined that at least one person was able to get into the school.

According to police, officers believe the vandals broke windows and doors, discharged fire extinguishers, spilled cleaning supplies and broke other items inside the elementary school.

LPD said investigators are still tallying a damage amount and at this time there are no suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.