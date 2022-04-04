Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is in the hospital Sunday evening after a crash between a motorcyclist and a sedan.

Lincoln Police said a sedan was driving southbound on 11th Street between “G” and “F” Streets, when the sedan tried to make a u-turn in the middle of the block.

The motorcyclist following behind the sedan tried to swerve and avoid it, but ended up hitting the sedan.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

