Nebraska air quality may be impacted from prescribed burnings in Kansas and Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Current prescribed burnings in Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairie and rangelands may affect the air quality in Nebraska. As a result, an advisory of possible moderate air impact has been issued for the late evening of April 4 through the mid-morning of April 5 for central and eastern Nebraska.

Smoke will potentially affect areas near Grand Island and York this evening and move into the Lincoln and Omaha tomorrow morning. During yellow category/moderate conditions, unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

Smoke advisories are issued for impacted areas by notifying the media and local health departments, and posting information on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s webpages and social media sites. Advisories help citizens protect their health by alerting them to days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Advisories are based on data provided by multiple sources in the region, smoke plume modeling and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island and Scottsbluff.

The following Air Quality Index is used. This AQI is used nationally. For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska visit https://www.airnow.gov

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.