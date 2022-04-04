Advertisement

Nebraska air quality may be impacted from prescribed burnings in Kansas and Oklahoma

Current prescribed burnings in Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairie and rangelands...
Current prescribed burnings in Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairie and rangelands may affect the air quality in Nebraska.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Current prescribed burnings in Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairie and rangelands may affect the air quality in Nebraska. As a result, an advisory of possible moderate air impact has been issued for the late evening of April 4 through the mid-morning of April 5 for central and eastern Nebraska.

Smoke will potentially affect areas near Grand Island and York this evening and move into the Lincoln and Omaha tomorrow morning. During yellow category/moderate conditions, unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

Smoke advisories are issued for impacted areas by notifying the media and local health departments, and posting information on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s webpages and social media sites. Advisories help citizens protect their health by alerting them to days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Advisories are based on data provided by multiple sources in the region, smoke plume modeling and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island and Scottsbluff.

The following Air Quality Index is used. This AQI is used nationally. For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska visit https://www.airnow.gov

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
While college students are focused on graduating and getting ready to work in their chosen...
College student opens Reactor Coffee before senior year

Latest News

Over the last three years, the city of Lincoln has been able to repair and build more roads...
Lincoln projects see influx of progress due to 2019 quarter-cent sale tax
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: Turning breezy again...with a slight chance for rain
Nebraska Telehealth program funding application open
April is financial awareness month
April is financial awareness month
Roberto Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental health declining in solitary, defense tells judges