Nebraska Democratic Party to name special election nominee Tuesday

(NBC15)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Democratic Party is set to pick a candidate in the special election for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

According to the Democratic Party, their Executive Committee will pick a nominee during a closed session Monday evening. The nominee will be announced at a later time Tuesday.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is available as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

Both Nebraska’s Democratic and Republican parties will select one candidate to be listed on the special election ballot. The winner of the special election will serve until the end of Fortenberry’s term in January 2023.

The special election is set for June 28. Candidates for the special election must be named by April 22.

