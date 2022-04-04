Nebraska proclaims April as Limb Loss Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Every year in the United States, 185,000 people have amputations, and more than two million are living with limb loss according to Amputee Coalition. On Monday, the State of Nebraska proclaimed April Limb Loss Awareness Month.

Several people at the event said this proclamation is a celebration of life and what they’re capable of, and it’s also a way to show others they’re not alone.

For Jena Munson, life without her hand is the norm. She was born without it, but she knows for people who lost a limb, adjusting to a new way of life can be difficult.

Munson has dedicated her career to helping people living with limb loss through CHI Health’s Adaptive Sports Rehab Program.

In fact, Munson’s group started a sled hockey program for amputees in Omaha. She said while this proclamation acknowledges loss and differences, it’s really more about celebrating life.

“Making that awareness of limb loss, doing that, opens up the doors for so many people to be active again,” said Munson. “So yes, it is a celebration.”

The proclamation was written by 25-year-amputee Sharon Kramer. She said bringing visibility to the issue of limb loss and limb difference is the first step in making sure others don’t feel so isolated.

“It’s a great day that we can be here and making awareness that we are a community of limb loss, limb difference some where prosthetics some don’t,” said Kramer. “Maybe this will kind of educate people.”

Kramer also works as a peer visitor at CHI Health Immanuel Rehab Center, meaning she visits with newer amputees and their families to help them learn the ins and outs of limb loss.

“I just felt like I was all alone in the world, like I was the only one missing a leg,” said Kramer. “If I would see someone I would start talking to them, just to make me feel like I was not alone and I had someone that was similar to me.”

