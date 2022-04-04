Advertisement

Nebraska Telehealth program funding application open

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s Health Care Providers have until June 23 to apply to receive FY2022 support from the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s, Nebraska Telehealth Program.

On March 28, the Commission approved an order (NUSF-57 P.O.7), opening the application window and allocating $1.5 million per fiscal year from the Nebraska Universal Service Fund for the Nebraska Telehealth Program.

“These past few years have demonstrated the important role telemedicine and virtual medical services play for our healthcare community and our citizens,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “Our program is designed to supplement federal dollars being used to provide and improve these vital services in Nebraska.”

To be eligible for state NUSF Telehealth program support applicants are required to demonstrate participation in the Healthcare Connect Fund, a sub-program of the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Health Care Program.

Commissioner Watermeier said, “We believe the need for this supplemental support with $1.5 million available we would encourage all eligible entities to apply.”

An application form along with Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) can be found on the Nebraska Telehealth program page of the PSC website.

