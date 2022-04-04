Resources available to help Nebraskans spot scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Anyone can be a target for consumer scams; knowing what to look out for and how to best protect yourself from these situations will help keep you and your family safe.

In 2021, one the top three Nebraska consumer complaints were imposter scams, identity theft and scams related to home repair and improvement products. According to the Federal Trade Commission, over the COVID-19 pandemic there was a 65% increase in identity theft reports, and a 27% increase in other consumer scams.

“If somebody meets you on the internet and they want money from you and they don’t want to meet in person and they keep making up excuses, that’s a good sign (that it’s a scam),” said Philip Carlson, Assistant Attorney General and Chief of the Consumer Protection Division at the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Recently, the Attorney General’s Office started the “Consumer Affair Response Team” or CART for short. The program is designed to assist Nebraskans in addressing scam complaints by providing fraud and identity theft education and dispute resolution.

Carlson adds that in instances where protecting an elderly loved one is involved, a caretaker can set up a protection system by talking to their loved one and a lawyer. For more information about this program you can head to their website here.

