Seasonal Temperatures Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will move across Nebraska Monday and this will give us a relatively calm day with a variable wind and a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers. It will be a cooler and windy Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly sunny Monday in the Lincoln area with cool morning temperatures and seasonal temperatures this afternoon. The high will be around 60 degrees with a north wind becoming southeast this afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures expected on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy Monday night and not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s with a south wind 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mild temperatures expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday, breezy and mild. Highs in the mid 60s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming westerly in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Less than a quarter of an inch is expected if we do see some rain.

Cooler in the west, a little warmer in the east. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be cooler and quite windy with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts potentially up to 50 mph. Thursday will be colder and still windy.

The weekend does look to be warmer and mainly dry.

A few showers possible on Tuesday. Windy and colder conditions expected Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.