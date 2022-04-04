Advertisement

Shawn Mendes coming to CHI Health Center this summer

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes(Billboard Music Awards | Billboard Music Awards)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes is coming to Omaha this July.

Mendes recently announced additional dates for “Wonder: The World Tour.” Wonder is the Canadian singer’s fourth studio album, and Mendes is touring across 86 worldwide locations.

Included in the 13 additional locations on the tour is a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on July 10.

Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday, April 6, and go on general sale on Friday, April 8.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
While college students are focused on graduating and getting ready to work in their chosen...
College student opens Reactor Coffee before senior year
LTU says the closure is from North 11th and North 14th Streets and will reopen by Saturday,...
Section of Adams Street to close April 4

Latest News

Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents
Nebraska Democratic Party to name special election nominee Tuesday
LPD: 2 juveniles broke into vape shop over weekend
LPD: Vandals break windows & doors, spill cleaner inside elementary school