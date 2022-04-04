Shawn Mendes coming to CHI Health Center this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes is coming to Omaha this July.

Mendes recently announced additional dates for “Wonder: The World Tour.” Wonder is the Canadian singer’s fourth studio album, and Mendes is touring across 86 worldwide locations.

Included in the 13 additional locations on the tour is a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on July 10.

New #WonderTheWorldTour shows added in North America & more tickets added to all NA dates 🤍 Presales for new shows start Weds 4/6, & newly added tickets go onsale Friday 4/8. All ticket & presale info at https://t.co/NbLFeM3Z0t pic.twitter.com/FlICMwBGEs — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 4, 2022

Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday, April 6, and go on general sale on Friday, April 8.

