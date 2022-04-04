Advertisement

Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents

Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people after incidents in which a suspect fought a trooper over the weekend.

Saturday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala fail to yield the right of way as it exited Interstate 80 and began traveling northbound on Highway 2. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle turned westbound onto a county road, where the driver lost control and entered the ditch. NSP said both occupants then fled on foot.

According to NSP, the trooper was able to catch up to the driver quickly, but the driver began to fight the trooper. After a struggle, the trooper was able to gain control of the driver and place him in custody. During the struggle, the passenger returned to the vehicle, took a backpack, and fled on foot. The passenger was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located unknown pills, marijuana, a knife, and drug paraphernalia in the backpack.

The driver, Dylan Valdez, 23, of Ashland, and passenger, Logan Korb, 31, of Omaha, were both lodged in Hamilton County Jail for numerous offenses.

Sunday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a trooper observed a Honda Accord driving in reverse on 13th street, just south of Interstate 80 in Omaha. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The trooper asked the driver to exit the vehicle in order to perform a search of the vehicle. NSP said at that time, the driver started fighting the trooper and attempted to flee on foot. Another trooper arrived on scene moments later and the suspect was taken into custody. Troopers found approximately two pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver, Alec Cowan, 24, of Omaha, was arrested for assault on an officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no operators’ license, and other charges. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

