Tuesday Forecast: Turning breezy again...with a slight chance for rain
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gusty winds and small precipitation chances will take center stage as the week rolls along...
A powerful low pressure area to our north and strong high pressure to our south and west will combine to make for a very windy week of weather across the Central Plains.
Breezes on Tuesday will turn west-northwesterly and gust from 25-to-45 mph. Wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday will range from 45-to-55 mph for much of the state...with some areas seeing wind gusts over 60 mph at times. High-profile vehicles will encounter hazardous travel conditions...and fire danger will be high for much of the region. Please pay attention to the latest forecasts as the wind will be a serious weather concern for most of this week.
Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s-to-upper 40s...much milder than last night.
Highs on Tuesday will be mainly in the mid 50s-to-mid 60s...even as winds increase from the west-northwest during the day.
Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
Highs on Wednesday will be mainly in the mid 40s-to-mid 50s...but the strong winds will make it “feel” much chillier.
Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes a lot of WIND...very little substantial PRECIPITATION...and an array of wide-ranging temperatures...with Sunday and Monday feeling almost “summer-like”.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.