Tuesday Forecast: Turning breezy again...with a slight chance for rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gusty winds and small precipitation chances will take center stage as the week rolls along...

A powerful low pressure area to our north and strong high pressure to our south and west will combine to make for a very windy week of weather across the Central Plains.

Breezes on Tuesday will turn west-northwesterly and gust from 25-to-45 mph. Wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday will range from 45-to-55 mph for much of the state...with some areas seeing wind gusts over 60 mph at times. High-profile vehicles will encounter hazardous travel conditions...and fire danger will be high for much of the region. Please pay attention to the latest forecasts as the wind will be a serious weather concern for most of this week.

Tuesday 3pm Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Wednesday 3pm Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Thursday 3pm Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s-to-upper 40s...much milder than last night.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will be mainly in the mid 50s-to-mid 60s...even as winds increase from the west-northwest during the day.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will be mainly in the mid 40s-to-mid 50s...but the strong winds will make it “feel” much chillier.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes a lot of WIND...very little substantial PRECIPITATION...and an array of wide-ranging temperatures...with Sunday and Monday feeling almost “summer-like”.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

