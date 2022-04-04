Advertisement

UPDATE: One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a man was injured when the vehicle he was working on caught fire and spread to the house.
By 10/11 NOW
Apr. 4, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a man was injured when the vehicle he was working on caught fire and spread to the house.

LFR responded to a house fire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.

According to LFR, first responders were called to a single-story house due to a fully-involved garage fire around 1:45 p.m. The fire spread to the house, though remained in the kitchen area.

Inspectors Relford and Campbell determined the fire was accidental. The resident was working on a vehicle in the garage.

According to LFR, the fire damaged three vehicles and caused extensive damage to the house. The damage estimate is $150,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents and vehicles.

One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
