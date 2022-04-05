Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Washington state

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches...
Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Faith Collins, 3, who authorities say was abducted from outside her home in Bothell, Washington.

Faith’s mother returned home and took her first child into her apartment. While she was inside, she heard a “screeching sound” from tires and when she went outside, she realized that her car was gone. Faith was still inside the car.

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.

She was last seen weating a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

Authorities are also looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with front end damage and Washington license plate BWW8403.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
LPD: Vandals break windows & doors, spill cleaner inside elementary school
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering...
COVID relief bill advances as CDC starts sweeping review
From a snake found slithering in a sofa to a pricey piece of paper fished out of the trash,...
Take a look: Man finds 7-foot snake in couch; woman throws out winning lottery ticket