Advertisement

Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends as early as April 18.(Source: CNN, Walt Disney World)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends. COVID restrictions will be relaxed as early as April 18 for the traditional character interactions.

Disney parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade starting back two weeks ago.

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland’s famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again the weekend of April 22.

While Disney is getting rid of some COVID restrictions, face masks are still required for all guests, ages 2 and older, on Disney buses and monorails. In Florida, masks are expected indoors for all guests who are not fully vaccinated, and in California, masks are recommended for everyone indoors.

Both parks encourage guests to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders. The jury will decide if he is...
Jury selection begins in Parkland school shooter's sentencing
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
Bill Schammert, his wife, 10/11 viewers, and people from six states enjoyed a tour of Hawaii...
Holiday Vacations Recap: KOLN visits Hawaii
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky