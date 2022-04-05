First grader’s wheelchair stolen Monday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The words are shocking to hear, a crime that just doesn’t make sense. A young girl’s wheelchair, stolen from the bus stop.

That Lincoln mother told1011 NOW it happened as her daughter was getting ready for school. The mom, Melissa Eusterwiemann, said between 8:10 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. Monday morning, her daughter Lily’s wheelchair disappeared.

Melissa said Lily, a first grader at Randolph Elementary, had a rough start to her school week. Every Monday morning, Melissa set her daughter’s wheelchair out to be picked up by the bus. But this time was different than most when Lily’s wheelchair was gone as she was loading the bus.

“Somewhere between 8:10 and 8:40 the wheelchair went missing and I don’t know who picked it up but not the bus,” Melissa said.

Melissa said Lily’s purple, kid-sized wheelchair was made to specifically accommodate lily back in 2017. She said it cost around $5,000.

“It’s just sad to me because this is something that she needs to help her get around in school and be active and be like her peers at school and now she’s not,” Melissa said.

Melissa said for now, she is holding out hope that the wheelchair will turn up or someone will return it. If it isn’t returned in a few days, they will start the process of getting Lily a new wheelchair.

“She would have to go in and get a new one,” Melissa said. “We would have to go back to her pediatrician and he would I’m not sure, start that process with us again. But getting the initial one was quite long. It took, I don’t even remember, maybe a month or so before we could get a new one. We’re really hopeful this old one will be returned to us.”

She said Lily is still able to get around using her walker, but the situation is hard to comprehend.

“You’re a little sad aren’t you?” Melissa asked Lily. “It’s just new it’s just different. She doesn’t understand why someone would take her wheelchair.”

Melissa said if someone has the wheelchair, they can return it no questions asked.

