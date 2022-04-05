Advertisement

Jim Pillen announces running mate

Jim Pillen
Jim Pillen
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has selected Joe Kelly as his running mate.

Pillen made the announcement in the State Capitol rotunda Tuesday morning.

Kelly currently serves as Chief of Criminal Bureau in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

“Joe Kelly has put all of us in awe of his service to the State of Nebraska,” Pillen said. “His service as a prosecutor, his conservative leadership and his service of putting bad people behind bars.”

Kelly has served as Deputy Lancaster County Attorney, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney and Lancaster County Attorney.

Other Republicans in the race for governor include Brett Lindstrom, Theresa Thibodeau, Charles Herbster, Michael Connely, Donna Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Troy Wentz, and Breland Ridenour. Carol Blood and Roy Harris are the two Democrats on the ballot along with Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Thibodeau’s running mate is Trent Loos, an agricultural advocate.

Lindstrom’s running mate is Dave Rippe, the former Director of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska.

Blood’s running mate is former State Sen. Al Davis of Lincoln.

Join Jim Pillen for an exciting announcement about the future of Nebraska.

Posted by Jim Pillen on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

