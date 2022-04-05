Advertisement

KSNB/NBC and MeTV Nebraska to complete move to new signal Wednesday

New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.(KSNB Local4)
By KSNB Local4
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (KSNB) - On Wednesday, April 6, KSNB/NBC and MeTV Nebraska will complete the move to a new broadcast transmitter in Beaver Crossing, NE.

KSNB and MeTV are available now on their permanent locations on UHF Channel 24 (virtual channels 4.1 and 4.2), along with ION (4.3). Beginning Wednesday, their temporary locations on VHF Channel 10 will no longer be available. If you live in Lincoln or surrounding areas and watch television over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to rescan to ensure you are receiving the channels properly.

If you watch KSNB/NBC and MeTV over cable or satellite, your provider is aware of the change and will be making the switch for you. We are aware of several Dish Network customers who can’t get MeTV. We are working with them and it will be back up soon.

Over-the-air viewers who have had duplicate channels, one set of KSNB/NBC and METV will now go away.

If after you perform a rescan, the channels still don’t appear, we suggest the following steps:

  • Ensure you have an antenna that can receive UHF signals and is positioned to receive a signal from Beaver Crossing, NE.
  • Unplug your antenna from your TV or set-top box.
  • Do a rescan with your antenna disconnected.
  • Once the rescan is complete, plug your antenna back in and do a second rescan with the antenna connected.
  • This should clear the old memory and help your tuner find the new channel placements.

This is the final phase of our broadcast tower rebuild project. In January 2020, the 1,500 broadcast tower in rural Beaver Crossing collapsed.

Thank you for your patience as we work through this final phase. If you have further questions, email feedback@ksnblocal4.com and we will respond shortly.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
LPD: Vandals break windows & doors, spill cleaner inside elementary school
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Jim Pillen
Jim Pillen announces running mate
A Lincoln first grader has her wheelchair back, after it was stolen from a bus stop Monday...
Lincoln first grader’s wheelchair returned one day after it was stolen
Los Tucanes De Tijuana will perform on Wednesday, August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.
Los Tucanes De Tijuana joining Nebraska State Fair lineup
“We’re seeing vendors cancel contracts and then when the contracts are re-issued they are 50...
Rising costs of road maintenance impacting Lancaster County Engineering