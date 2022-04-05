KSNB/NBC and MeTV Nebraska to complete move to new signal Wednesday

BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (KSNB) - On Wednesday, April 6, KSNB/NBC and MeTV Nebraska will complete the move to a new broadcast transmitter in Beaver Crossing, NE.

KSNB and MeTV are available now on their permanent locations on UHF Channel 24 (virtual channels 4.1 and 4.2), along with ION (4.3). Beginning Wednesday, their temporary locations on VHF Channel 10 will no longer be available. If you live in Lincoln or surrounding areas and watch television over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to rescan to ensure you are receiving the channels properly.

If you watch KSNB/NBC and MeTV over cable or satellite, your provider is aware of the change and will be making the switch for you. We are aware of several Dish Network customers who can’t get MeTV. We are working with them and it will be back up soon.

Over-the-air viewers who have had duplicate channels, one set of KSNB/NBC and METV will now go away.

If after you perform a rescan, the channels still don’t appear, we suggest the following steps:

Ensure you have an antenna that can receive UHF signals and is positioned to receive a signal from Beaver Crossing, NE.

Unplug your antenna from your TV or set-top box.

Do a rescan with your antenna disconnected.

Once the rescan is complete, plug your antenna back in and do a second rescan with the antenna connected.

This should clear the old memory and help your tuner find the new channel placements.

This is the final phase of our broadcast tower rebuild project. In January 2020, the 1,500 broadcast tower in rural Beaver Crossing collapsed.

Thank you for your patience as we work through this final phase. If you have further questions, email feedback@ksnblocal4.com and we will respond shortly.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.