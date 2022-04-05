Advertisement

Lincoln first grader’s wheelchair returned one day after it was stolen

A Lincoln mom made a plea for her daughter's wheelchair to be returned after it was stolen Monday morning.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln first grader has her wheelchair back, after it was stolen from a bus stop Monday morning.

Lily’s mom, Melissa Eusterwiemann, posted the happy update to social media Tuesday.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support and connecting us with LJS and 10/11 News,” Eusterwiemann said. “Lily’s wheelchair was returned to us at 7:15 this morning, just in time for her field trip today. She was beyond excited to be reunited with wheelie.”

Lily is a first grader at Randolph Elementary, and every Monday morning her mom sets the wheelchair out to be picked up by the bus.

“Somewhere between 8:10 and 8:40 the wheelchair went missing and I don’t know who picked it up but not the bus,” Eusterwiemann said.

Lily’s purple, kid-sized wheelchair was made in 2017 to specifically accommodate her. It cost around $5,000.

