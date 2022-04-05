Los Tucanes De Tijuana joining Nebraska State Fair lineup

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Los Tucanes De Tijuana will join the lineup of entertainment coming to the Nebraska State Fair.

The Mexican band will perform on August 31 as the second show in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana specialize in the norteño and corrido style.

During their career they have earned several awards and recognitions, including a Latin Grammy, five Grammy Award nominations, and nine Lo Nuestro Awards nominations.

They have millions of followers across social media and continue to rise in popularity throughout the United States.

Tickets go on sale for all Nebraska State Fair concerts this Friday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Los Tucanes de Tijuana are $31 for general admission and $56 for the pit and include State Fair gate admission.

This is the second concert to be announced.

On Monday, the Nebraska State Fair announced the return of the Happy Together Tour. They will perform for Older Nebraskans Day on Monday, August 29 at 2 p.m. By popular demand, the fair is bringing them back after a successful show last year.

More announcements will take place each day this week at 9 a.m.

