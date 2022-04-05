Advertisement

Los Tucanes De Tijuana joining Nebraska State Fair lineup

Los Tucanes De Tijuana will perform on Wednesday, August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.
Los Tucanes De Tijuana will perform on Wednesday, August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.(Nebraska State Fair)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Los Tucanes De Tijuana will join the lineup of entertainment coming to the Nebraska State Fair.

The Mexican band will perform on August 31 as the second show in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana specialize in the norteño and corrido style.

During their career they have earned several awards and recognitions, including a Latin Grammy, five Grammy Award nominations, and nine Lo Nuestro Awards nominations.

They have millions of followers across social media and continue to rise in popularity throughout the United States.

Tickets go on sale for all Nebraska State Fair concerts this Friday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Los Tucanes de Tijuana are $31 for general admission and $56 for the pit and include State Fair gate admission.

This is the second concert to be announced.

On Monday, the Nebraska State Fair announced the return of the Happy Together Tour. They will perform for Older Nebraskans Day on Monday, August 29 at 2 p.m. By popular demand, the fair is bringing them back after a successful show last year.

More announcements will take place each day this week at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
LPD: Vandals break windows & doors, spill cleaner inside elementary school
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire near North 62nd and Judson Streets on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after house fire in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

A Lincoln first grader has her wheelchair back, after it was stolen from a bus stop Monday...
Lincoln first grader’s wheelchair returned one day after it was stolen
“We’re seeing vendors cancel contracts and then when the contracts are re-issued they are 50...
Rising costs of road maintenance impacting Lancaster County Engineering
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Becoming breezy with rain possible
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!