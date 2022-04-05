Advertisement

LPD: Man involved in hit and run later arrested for DUI

Robinson Juarez
Robinson Juarez(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say ran from a car crash and then called police hours later to report the crash.

LPD said officers were dispatched to a two vehicle crash near 11th and L Streets around 11:44 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, dispatchers initially advised officers that three people were trapped inside a vehicle.

LPD said responding officers discovered that a transport van traveling westbound on L Street collided with a Honda which was driving southbound on 11th Street.

First responders extricated the three people inside the transport van and took them to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Honda ran away following the crash and roughly four hours later, he called police saying that he’d been in a crash but didn’t recall it.

LPD said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Robinson Juarez was arrested.

Juarez is facing the following charges: leaving the scene of an injury accident, DUI, no proof of insurance and violating automatic traffic signal.

