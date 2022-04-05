Advertisement

Nebraska Democrats pick Pansing Brooks as special election candidate

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/WOWT) - Nebraska’s Democratic Party has selected Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln as its candidate in the special election for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is available as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

Patty currently serves as a State Senator for District 28.

The special election is set for June 28, the same date as Fortenberry’s sentencing in California. The winner of the special election will serve until the end of Fortenberry’s term in January 2023.

Nebraska’s Republican Party has until April 22 to name its candidate for the special election.

The special election will be the second of three votes cast for Nebraska’s next 1st District Congressional seat this year. The first will be in the May 10 primary — because of the timing, Fortenberry’s name will still appear on that ballot — then the special election on June 28, and finally the November 8 general election to decide who fills the seat for the next term in January.

