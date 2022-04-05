Nebraska Unicameral fails to override Gov. Rickett’s rent aid veto

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Unicameral failed to override Governor Ricketts’s veto on an application for millions of dollars of additional federal rental assistance, 29-16.

Governor Ricketts vetoed a bill, LB-1073, that would force the state to apply for more federal funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Lawmakers needed 30 votes in order to override the veto.

