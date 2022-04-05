Rising costs of road maintenance impacting Lancaster County Engineering

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As prices rise and supply chain issues linger, Lancaster County Engineers are now feeling the impacts heading into summer projects.

Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, said the wait time for a dump truck is nearly two years, while the wait for a semi is roughly 18 months.

Prices aren’t looking much better. Steel sheeting is up nearly 50 percent, while paint striping for roads increased by nearly 20 percent. Street signs are also up nearly 50 percent. As for everything else, basically anything and everything the department needs, there’s about a 20 percent hike across the board.

“We’re seeing vendors cancel contracts and then when the contracts are re-issued they are 50 sometimes even as much as 300 percent higher,” Dingman said. “It’s somewhat catastrophic this year because no increase will be allowed in our budget next year, so we’re going to be doing a lot less with the same amount of money.”

One of the ways the department is trying to combat prices and supply chain issues is by keeping a much larger inventory of supplies kept on hand.

Another issue is diesel prices, which are nearly double what they were at the beginning of 2021. With the majority of work being road upkeep across the county, this poses a serious issue. Dingman said her biggest concern is not meeting the expectations of Lancaster County residents, by simply not having enough money in the budget.

“We’ll put 50 to 75 gallons of diesel a day into a motor grader, so when we look at prices doubling that’s obviously doubling the cost of that motor grader to be on the road,” Dingman said, “If our budget can’t increase next year, once our checkbook is empty, it’s empty. We’re looking at any way possible here in Lancaster County to be more efficient with what we’re doing.”

In total, there’s 1,100 of gravel across Lancaster County. Lancaster County said they do a great job of stockpiling rock and gravel, so heading into the month of April, road maintenance hasn’t taken a huge hit because of the supply chain. The biggest concern would be another flood, or severe mud on the roads while not being able to get the materials needed.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.