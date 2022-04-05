Advertisement

Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up...
An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law.(Ryan Bailey-Lloyd)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities said Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that between March 4, 2020, and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency.

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law, Bonta said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering price-gouging protections through August 2020.

The attorney general’s office said that it received many complaints about dramatic increases in the cost of eggs after Newsom’s emergency declaration. Many related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across California.

“Today’s settlement should serve as a warning to grocers and other sellers of essential supplies, follow state price gouging laws or you will pay the price and be held to account,” Bonta said.

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend.
Three arrested after suspects fight troopers in separate incidents
LPD File Photo
Motorcyclist in hospital after accident Sunday evening
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate
A Lincoln first grader has her wheelchair back, after it was stolen from a bus stop Monday...
Lincoln first grader’s wheelchair returned one day after it was stolen

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
Lancaster County Treatment Courts will be at the forefront of helping develop drug and veteran...
Two Lancaster County courts designated as national mentor courts
Veteran Treatment Programs
Veteran Treatment Programs
Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters