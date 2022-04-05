Statewide distracted driving safety initiative begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press release) - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol throughout the state, working to keep roads safe and educate motorists on the dangers of distracted driving.

“Distracted driving is a dangerous habit for many people,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we highlight those dangers this month with enforcement efforts and ongoing educational projects, we’re reminding all motorists that their most important job is to focus on driving. The text can wait.” The U Drive. U Text. U Pay. initiative is a nationwide effort organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

From April 4 through April 10, troopers will be joining officers, deputies, and dispatchers working overtime to patrol Nebraska’s roadways for dangerous driving. NSP’s portion of the effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $14,160 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

The effort will focus on priority counties throughout the state identified by NDOT. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.

To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the NDOT website. Troopers are also available to give educational presentations to young drivers throughout the state. To request a presentation or safety demonstration, contact your local troop area Community Service Officer. Contact information is available at the NSP website.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.