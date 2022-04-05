Tuesday Forecast: Becoming breezy with rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Breezy to windy conditions and rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days. Below average temperatures return for Wednesday through Friday. The weekend looks to feature above average temperatures and breezy conditions.

A strong low pressure system will move across the Dakotas today as a cold front moves through our area. South winds this morning will become northwest this afternoon at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in Eastern Nebraska. Strong winds are likely in Central and Western Nebraska. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers through the day. For those lucky enough to see rain today, totals should range from a trace to a tenth of an inch. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s today.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy with a 20% chance of isolated to scattered showers. High temperatures should be in the 40s and 50s. Winds should be northwest at 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A warming trend is likely for Friday through Sunday. Each day looks to be breezy with a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Sunday. More rain is possible Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

