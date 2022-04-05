Wednesday Forecast: Where the wind comes sweepin’ down the Plains...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic area of low pressure to our north will force very strong northwest winds across 10-11 Country for both Wednesday and Thursday...

That low pressure system will also be responsible for cooling our temperatures and continuing to bring small precipitation chances to the area for both Wednesday and Thursday as well. Significant moisture is not anticipated...but both light rain and light snow will be possible at times. Areas over the northern-half of Nebraska where temperatures will be coolest stand the best chance of seeing some very light snowfall accumulations...mainly Wednesday night and into early Thursday. The primary concern over the coming days will continue to be high winds. Gusts of 45-to-65 mph will be possible over much of the region...with parts of western Nebraska potentially seeing gusts of 65-to-75 mph at times. These types of winds can hamper travel for high-profile vehicles...and with areas of blowing dust reducing visibility at times...while also creating high fire danger conditions. Please monitor the forecasts over the next 48 hours and be prepared to deal with a significant wind threat. Weather conditions improve a bit for Friday...but it will still be quite breezy and seasonably cool...with highs in the mid 40s-to-mid 50s. Weekend temperatures will warm nicely...but we will continue to see breezy conditions...with highs this weekend in the 60s and 70s.

Potential Wind Gusts Wednesday 3pm (KOLN)

Potential Wind Gusts Thursday 3pm (KOLN)

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will struggle into the 40s and 50s...and feel even cooler thanks to the high winds.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will be seasonably chilly...mainly in the low-to-mid 30s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will hold mainly in the 40s...and again the wind will make it “feel” even colder.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook will highlight the very windy conditions of the next few days...as well as the small precipitation chances...then introduce the warming weekend temperatures that will continue into early next week. We’ll also see the chance for some showers and isolated thunderstorms at times...beginning with Sunday night...and continuing into Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.