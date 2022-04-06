Advertisement

Brantley Gilbert to perform at Nebraska State Fair

By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 kicked of Wednesday’s concert announcement for the the upcoming Nebraska State Fair.

Brantley Gilbert will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world.

The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town.

”Gilbert’s landmark record “Just As I Am” clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums.

For additional information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @BrantleyGilbert and on Facebook @BrantleyGilbertMusic.Concert tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission.

Tickets will cost $46 for general admission and $66 for the pit.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Monday’s concert was the Happy Together Tour.

Tuesday’s concert announcement was Los Tucanes De Tijuana.

