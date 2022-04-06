Advertisement

Cornhusker Bank and People’s City Mission raise awareness for those in need of shoes

One Day Without Shoes
By Bria Battle
Published: Apr. 6, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission serves around 27,000 people in Lincoln. For some of them, walking is the only way to get around.

“One Day Without Shoes” is a way to give them new or gently worn shoes to walk in.

Wednesday, almost 100 people walked down O Street, some without shoes on.

Cornhusker Bank along with 100 other businesses in Lincoln are collecting new and gently used shoes for those who need them.

“I know that there is a lot of us that are Spring cleaning and cleaning out closets and have some shoes in there that us or our kids don’t wear anymore that still have some good use left in them,” said Carissa Bullock, VP of Marketing at Cornhusker Bank. “That’s exactly what we’re looking for in this collection.”

To raise awareness, businesses in Lincoln spent one day without shoes.

They walked from Cornhusker Bank near South 84th and O street down to the People’s City Mission Help Center near 70th and O Street.

Since 2011, they have collected over 200,000 pairs of shoes.

“To give them the confidence to be able to go to that job interview or work or for that little one to be able to go to school knowing that they have a pair of shoes on their feet that fit, that is our why,” Bullock said.

Businesses will be collecting shoes until Saturday, April 16. In addition to shoes, people can support and buy a small paper foot. The money will go toward the People’s City Mission.

