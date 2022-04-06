Democrats name their pick to fill Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat as special election inches closer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks was met with handshakes, hugs and applause as the Democratic party named her as their pick for the June 28 special election to fill convicted former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Congress.

“It’s clear we need representation now to heal the wounds caused by the vacancy in this congressional seat,” Pansing Brooks said as she accepted the nominee.

Pansing Brooks said she believes she has a good shot at winning both the special election, but the primary and general as well, flipping the seat blue for the first time since the 1960′s.

“Not only did we get more Democratic during redistricting, we know in Lancaster County and the surrounding communities there’s a lot of enthusiasm for Democrats,” Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said.

Pansing Brooks said this is a great opportunity, but it’s not how she thought this election would go.

“I think it will be a lot more work but I also think it’s an opportunity to get to meet national people and start spreading the word about Nebraska sooner and let people know what our needs are to be able to fight for Nebraska and I’m excited about it,” Pansing Brooks said.

She also said that even though this is an opening for the Democratic Party, it’s not a good thing for the district overall.

“It’s sort of embarrassing because we elected this person who was indicted, but I don’t wish anyone harm,” Pansing Brooks said. “I don’t wish anyone to have to endure the repercussions he’ll have to endure. I wish his family really, really well.”

Mike Flood, the Republican candidate who hopes his name will be next to Pansing Brooks’ on the special election ballot echoed a similar message in a press conference Tuesday.

Flood said Fortenberry served the state well and sacrificed a lot during his 18 years of service.

“Nobody celebrates this situation,” Flood said. “But the fact of the matter is this seat is vacant and will remain so until the citizens exercise their right to vote to find a temporary replacement.”

Flood said he’s working to ensure the Republican Party, then Nebraskans in CD 1, vote to chose him to be that replacement.

“I’m not owed anything,” Flood said. “I am running for an office I want. My job is to inspire the people making this decision to pick me. I’ve raised over $700,000 since Jan. 16. I’ve been in every county several times and I’ve dedicated every waking hour outside family time and my work in the legislature to winning this seat and I’m not leaving anything to chance.”

The Nebraska Republican Party will announce their candidate Saturday.

