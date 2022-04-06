Advertisement

Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Disney+ subscribers can save at select Disney Resort hotels this summer.

People with the streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts for stays most nights, July 8 – Sept. 30, 2022.

Just log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to book online.

According to Disney, the hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks – including some familiar Disney friends hanging around.

Resort guests are also able to get into the four main parks 30 minutes early.

Valid admission and park reservation are required to enjoy the theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

