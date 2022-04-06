Election 2022: Three Republican gubernatorial candidates participate in forum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The primary election is just a month away. Wednesday, three Republicans who want to be governor took part in a forum.

Based on a formula, the Greater Omaha Chamber invited four Republican candidates for Nebraska governor to the event, but only three showed up at UNO. Jim Pillen, as he has done before, declined to participate. His campaign said last month: “Debates are often just political theater.”

Charles Herbster, Theresa Thibodeau, and Brett Lindstrom covered a lot of ground in the 90-minute forum. Questions for candidates ranged from education to tax code to racial injustice.

It wasn’t a debate. The candidates answered questions from the moderator, but did not address each other.

The Nebraksa primary is May 10.

