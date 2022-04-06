Huskers face off against Mavericks on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska makes the short trip on I-80 to Omaha, as the Huskers take on the Mavericks on Wednesday, April 6 at Tal Anderson Field.

First pitch between the Huskers and Mavericks is set for 6:30 p.m.

A live stream of Wednesday’s game is available on OMavs.com. Fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call all of the action on the Huskers Radio Network. Wednesday night’s game will be carried on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

Nebraska swept a road series against Big Ten foe Ohio State last weekend. The Huskers scored a run in the first and second innings in the series opener and never gave up the lead, as Nebraska held on for a 5-3 win on Friday night. The Big Red clinched the series with a 10-5 victory on Saturday, led by Griffin Everitt’s two-run homer, while Nick Wimmers was 2-for-3 with a double and a run in his first start at Nebraska and Max Anderson had a grand slam. The Huskers scored a season-high total of runs in a 17-5 rout at Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. Cam Chick was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with five walks and team-high four runs. Chick’s five walks ties a school record, joining Jim Bailey (vs. Chicago State, March 16, 1999) and Tom Novak (vs. Denver College, April 18, 1949) in the record books. Luke Sartori went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, four RBI and three runs on the day. Sartori’s grand slam in the top of the ninth gave Nebraska a grand slam in back-to-back games for the first time since Kash Kalkowksi and Kale Kiser vs. Washington and Missouri State on Feb. 19-20, 2011.

4/1: Nebraska 5, Ohio State 3

4/2: Nebraska 10, Ohio State 5

4/3: Nebraska 17, Ohio State 5

Nebraska returns to conference action this weekend, hosting Rutgers for a three-game series at Hawks Field on Friday-Sunday, April 8-10. Friday and Sunday’s games will be broadcat on B1G+, while Saturday’s game is set for a 3:17 p.m. first pitch on BTN.

