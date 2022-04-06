Advertisement

Injured driver arrested in fatal Omaha crash

Zachary Paulison
Zachary Paulison(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man Wednesday to face charges in a fatal crash last week.

Zachary Paulison, who turned 22 on Wednesday, was booked on two counts of DUI motor vehicle homicide and one count of death of an unborn child. He was driving the 2017 Ford F-250 pickup eastbound late Thursday when he collided with a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima at 192nd and F streets.

Police identified the victims as Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, both of Gretna. Zimmerman was eight months pregnant.

Paulison was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Omaha Police have said alcohol and high speeds are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

