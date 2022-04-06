Advertisement

Joseph emphasizes competitiveness during Spring Football

Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph(Joe Nugent)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Wednesday’s spring practice. Joseph discussed what fans should expect during the spring game.

“Everything we do around here we are competitive,” Joseph said. “Everything we do we are going to compete so it is going to be competitive.” Joseph expressed what he wants to see out of the receivers during the spring game. “We want to see it crispy,” Joseph said. “We want to see the timing. Like I said before it is hard when you are playing with four or five quarterbacks and when you are playing with 10 to 12 receivers so the timing might not be there all the time but you want to see the best timing that we can get on Saturday. That is what we are looking for.”

Joseph was asked what it would be like being back in Memorial Stadium this weekend.

“I did not even think about that,” Joseph said. “I think it is going to be a little weird walking back in there after probably what 30 years but I think once the ball kicks off the focus will get towards the game. You have to appreciate being back. You have to appreciate being back in Lincoln. Every day that you are here you appreciate it so I think going in there is going to be a little different but I will be fine.”

Joseph talked about the work that is needed after the game on Saturday.

“We have a lot of work to do and they understand that. I understand that,” Joseph said. “You can not say hey spring football. I love the spring I really do but at the end of the day they are not going to count that spring game in October. They are going to start counting when we play Northwestern. So after this spring game we put this to rest and we have to have a really good summer. We talked about having a great summer and just working. We are still getting to know each other now. They are still feeling me out and I am still feeling them out and getting to know my players. I think this summer is going to be really important for us.”

The annual red-white spring game is set for April 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) with national television coverage by the Big Ten Network.

