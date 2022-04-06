Advertisement

LSO: Employee quits Malcolm restaurant, turns on faucet & causes flooding damage

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office cited a man they say quit a Malcolm restaurant and caused flooding damage.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Saturday the 27-year-old manager at Genoa Food Co. quit, but when he left, the man plugged the sinks in the kitchen, turned the water on, locked the door and left.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the next day there was four inches of water in the kitchen and bar area.

Deputies estimate the damage to be around $208 and they’re checking for more damage.

Sheriff Wagner said the 27-year-old man was cited for criminal mischief.

