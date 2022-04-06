Advertisement

National Walking Day promotes healthy living

20 minutes of activity a day is enough to lower the risk of disease and improve mental health.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the American Heart Association, physical activity is one of the best ways to reduce stress, boost mood and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Twenty minutes of activity a day is enough to lower the risk of disease and improve mental health.

“National Walking Day and getting out and getting physically active is so important for lowering risk for heart disease and stroke and get your blood pumping,” Ella Salem with the American Heart Association said, “It helps you create healthier habits and healthier lifestyle change.”

Research shows swapping 30 minutes of sitting with low intensity activity reduces risk of death by 17 percent.

National Walking Day is a great start to a fitness journey, but Salem said taking the first step is one of the most difficult parts.

Salem said the best way to to get going is by starting small, any movement is better than no movement. Start with five minutes and build from there. Break workouts into smaller chunks, it won’t be as intimidating or take up as much time as a longer workout.

One of the best ways to stay motivated is heading outside. Getting vitamin D and enjoying fresh air is a great resource even if you don’t have equipment.

.“Although getting and staying healthy can feel like a challenge at times, it really doesn’t have to be, ”Salem said, “You can work in small positive steps into your daily habit and schedule. Lincoln has so many beautiful walking paths that you might just find it becomes an integral part of your day going out and taking a walk.”

You can interact with others participating by using the hashtag #NationalWalkingDay.

View trails in Lancaster County -- Great Plains Trails Network

