Nebraska Attorney General to dismiss Omaha mask mandate lawsuit

(KTIV)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Wednesday his office plans to dismiss the state’s lawsuit against the City of Omaha.

He released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“A key concern of the Office of the Attorney General has been that the prior structure created by the City of Omaha for emergency infectious disease management improperly placed exclusive authority in one person, the County Health Director. This structure was lacking both accountability to the citizens and compliance with Nebraska statutes.

The changes made yesterday by the Omaha City Council take away exclusive authority from the County Health Director and place final authority for issuing emergency health policies, such as mask mandates, in the hands of the Mayor and the Omaha City Council, creating accountability to the citizens of Omaha.

In light of these changes, we plan to dismiss our lawsuit once the ordinance is approved by the Mayor and it takes effect.”

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

As 6 News reported Tuesday night, the City Council’s 5-2 vote gave the green light for a new chain of command.

The updated guidance stipulates the health director will make the initial call for immediate action in the event of a pandemic or health crisis, then the mayor weighs in and City Council has the final vote.

A revised trial order, filed March 16, had indicated that the decision to proceed with the lawsuit — naming the city, Douglas County, and county Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse — would hinge on the council vote.

