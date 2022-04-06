Nebraska Legislature debates potential tax breaks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At the Nebraska Capitol, state senators debated over a tax package that could save Nebraskans $900 million. The sticking point, which Nebraskans would benefit the most.

LB-873 proposes cuts to the state’s top individual incomes and corporate tax rates. Tuesday, senators were divided over giving more breaks to the middle class.

LB-873 would end state taxation of social security, create a new credit based on taxes paid to community colleges and gradually reduce income taxes for the top bracket, that’s Nebraskans who make $32,000 or more individually, or $64,000 as a house by 1% over five years.

“A lot of this debate today was an effort to try to get a compromise with the proponents of the bill to be able to work an actual middle class tax cut into this tax package,” said Dr. Rebecca Firestone, Ed OpenSky Policy Institute.

State senators tried including amendments to help the middle class, like Wendy Deboer’s which would reduce the third-income bracket from 5% to 4%.

“I think somebody who works at a job 40 hours a week and makes 20$ an hour should get more than $11 a year, about a half an hour back,” said State Sen. Deboer.

That amendment failed.

Open Sky Policy, a non-partisan fiscal research and analysis organization said few will benefit from LB-873 as it stands.

“The people who will benefit from this tax package are the wealthiest Nebraskans and out-of-state corporations, as well as people who own property,” said Dr. Firestone.

Governor Pete Ricketts disagrees, saying 60% of Nebraskans who file jointly would benefit. Other amendments to reduce other income tax rates also failed.

“I think what this is going to mean for the state of Nebraska in the future is there’s gonna be two ways to have to figure out how to pay for these enormous tax cuts,” said Dr. Firestone. “And that means ultimately increases in property taxes in the future, or cuts and services that the state provides.”

Debate on LB-873 lasted about four hours Tuesday. It has been advanced to final reading.

The Nebraska Chamber has come out praising the work done to advance the tax cut bill.

“The actions by the Legislature to take advantage of our good economic health and further advance the ball on income and property tax relief is essential and appreciated. Thank you for this leadership,” said Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber President.

