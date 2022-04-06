State Troopers stop Mercedes full of drugs near Aurora

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Pennsylvania women Tuesday, after troopers caught them speeding on I-80 with large quantities of drugs in the vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper observed a Mercedes sedan traveling at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 about six miles west of the Aurora exit around 6:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed over 500 Oxycodone pills, over 80 Adderall pills, over 60 Alprazolam pills, 20 ounces of liquid Codeine, and one-half pound of marijuana. Troopers also located a handgun.

The driver, Lydia Newton, 21, of Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania, and passenger, Kayla Knabenshue, 22, of Mount Braddock, Pennsylvania, were arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and other charges. Newton was also cited for no operators license and speeding. Both were lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.

