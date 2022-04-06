Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Our HIGH WIND threat continues...

Blowin' In The Wind...
By Ken Siemek
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low pressure to our north will continue to throw very strong winds across our area on Thursday...

HIGH WIND WARNINGS and WIND ADVISORIES will continue for most of 10-11 Country into Wednesday evening...and then go back into effect from early Thursday morning into Thursday evening. Wind gusts of 40-to-60 mph will be common over the period. Some wrap-around light rain or light snow showers will also be possible at times Wednesday evening and again on Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday will not be AS WINDY...but it will still be blustery with northwest wind gusts of 25-to-40 mph. Friday should also turn out to be partly-to-mostly sunny and mainly dry...with highs in the 50s. Conditions do improve for your weekend with highs on Saturday mainly in the 60s and 70s...with the warmer readings in the west. It will be BREEZY...but not WINDY. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s...to the 60s...and lower 70s..with the warmer numbers on Sunday in southeastern Nebraska. We will include a slight chance for showers across the region by Sunday night.

Wind Gusts 3pm Thursday
Wind Gusts 3pm Thursday(KOLN)
Friday 3pm Wind Gusts
Friday 3pm Wind Gusts(KOLN)

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will “struggle” into the low 40s to low 50s.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night drop into the low 20s to low 30s.

Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Friday rebound a bit back a bit into the 50s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Here’s a look at your statewide weekend temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook highlights an unsettled stretch of weather early next week...with cooling temperatures and some precipitation chances.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln first grader has her wheelchair back, after it was stolen from a bus stop Monday...
Lincoln first grader’s wheelchair returned one day after it was stolen
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate
Robinson Juarez
LPD: Man involved in hit and run later arrested for DUI; CCC-L staff person and inmate injured
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Employee quits Malcolm restaurant, turns on faucet & causes flooding damage
The words are shocking to hear, a crime that just doesn’t make sense. A young girl’s wheel...
First grader’s wheel chair stolen Monday morning

Latest News

Blowin' In The Wind...
Kens Evening Forecast
High wind warning and wind advisory for Wednesday and Thursday.
Windy Wednesday
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast