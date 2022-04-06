Thursday Forecast: Our HIGH WIND threat continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low pressure to our north will continue to throw very strong winds across our area on Thursday...

HIGH WIND WARNINGS and WIND ADVISORIES will continue for most of 10-11 Country into Wednesday evening...and then go back into effect from early Thursday morning into Thursday evening. Wind gusts of 40-to-60 mph will be common over the period. Some wrap-around light rain or light snow showers will also be possible at times Wednesday evening and again on Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday will not be AS WINDY...but it will still be blustery with northwest wind gusts of 25-to-40 mph. Friday should also turn out to be partly-to-mostly sunny and mainly dry...with highs in the 50s. Conditions do improve for your weekend with highs on Saturday mainly in the 60s and 70s...with the warmer readings in the west. It will be BREEZY...but not WINDY. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s...to the 60s...and lower 70s..with the warmer numbers on Sunday in southeastern Nebraska. We will include a slight chance for showers across the region by Sunday night.

Wind Gusts 3pm Thursday (KOLN)

Friday 3pm Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will “struggle” into the low 40s to low 50s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night drop into the low 20s to low 30s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday rebound a bit back a bit into the 50s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Here’s a look at your statewide weekend temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook highlights an unsettled stretch of weather early next week...with cooling temperatures and some precipitation chances.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

