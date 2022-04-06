VOTER’S GUIDE: First Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four republicans are competing in the primary for a full term to succeed fellow Republican Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from his seat after being found guilty on three felony charges in March.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of ten counties and two split counties, and stretches from east central Nebraska, down to Lincoln and over to south of Omaha.

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk has the support of many top Republican leaders, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Dave Heineman and the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Republicans Curtis Huffman and John Weaver reside in the Omaha area.

Candidate Thireena Connely is from Palmyra.

Patty Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln state senator, was also chosen by the Nebraska Democratic Party to run in the June 28 special election to fill the remainder of Fortenberry’s term. Pansing Brooks will also compete in the Democratic primary for full term.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jazari Zakaria is also running for the democratic nomination in the May 10 primary.

Fortenberry’s name will appear on the republican primary ballot, but he is no longer a candidate for political office this year.

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the race. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content.

Curtis D. Huffman

Political Party: Republican

Curtis Huffman (Curtis Huffman)

Tell us about yourself.

I was Born and raised in Papillion, NE. I Enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and spent 20 years in the Security Forces Career Field. During that time I deployed multiple times to various locations such as Iraq and Afghanistan. After I retired from the USAF, I decided to change career fields, so I went back to college and completed a Bachelors in Accounting.

Why are you running for this office?

For a while now I have felt that our elected leaders have lost touch with the majority of the people. If given the opportunity, I am looking forward to being the voice of Nebraskans.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

1. Eliminating Fraud, Waste and Abuse of taxpayers money

2. Limited Federal Government

3. Term limits for Congress

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Do you want another politician or lawyer in Congress, or do you want to send an Accountant?

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

We need to stop the economy destroying policies of the current Administration .

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I will support policies that remove burdensome regulations and get the Government out of the way of small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. We all need to support our local economy by buying and banking locally.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

I plan to support policies that remove unneeded regulations and get the Federal Government out of the way.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

YES

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

Yes, illegal immigration is a problem. I would propose finishing the Wall on the southern border. At the same time the U.S. Congress needs to reform our immigration system to streamline the process for those waiting legally in line to become U.S. citizens.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

No, the Federal Government and Medical establishment need to get out of the way of the American people. Each person should be able to talk to their family Doctor on what would work best for themselves and their families.

Do you support President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine? What other measures, if any, would you propose?

President Biden’s response was too little too late. Instead of taking steps to prevent Russian aggression, this administration has been completely reactionary. The types of sanctions that have been imposed are appropriate; they were just too late to be able to prevent this invasion.

Thireena Connely

Political Party: Republican

Thireena Connely (Thireena Connely)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a homeschool mother. I design curriculum, do editing, and am also an author. In the community, I have taught Government and Politics but this semester, I am teaching War History. In the evenings, I teach dance, gymnastics, and fitness.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running because I’m tired of not having a voice and watching the disappointments we have put in office. I wanted to have someone who can represent the values that we should have but I find that some people have no backbone to say what really needs to be said.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Reducing government spending, restoring our rights and freedoms in our constitution, supporting policies that put America first.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have not held public office, I’m not a politician. I know how government SHOULD run and what ordinary citizens like me need.

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

Restricting the fed and putting American economics first. Before we can help other countries, we need to make sure that we are stable. We should also have less restrictive policies on the gas and oil that we can produce here in America.

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

The supply chain has mostly been disrupted by the kneejerk reaction from the pandemic. We are also seeing that dockworkers may strike as well, which would have devastating consequences. There are several reasons for the labor shortages. First, workers have recently felt like they are being taken care of by the government due to stimulus and extra unemployment which is something that cannot be reversed now. Another reason is the fact that most businesses are struggling to stay competitive with rising minimum wage rates. Unfortunately, this is not a problem that can be helped with a simple bill. There are several things that would contribute to the failure of businesses during this time and most of them are because of government overreach.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

I wouldn’t allow the US to be sending “aid” to other countries. Many times, I’ve seen that this aid is to push certain agendas that will not provide the US with anything in return. We cannot help others if we are broken.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

No. There have been many instances where there were witnesses and reports of security issues within our own election system and it just gets brushed aside.

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

Yes. Other countries have their own immigration and border security, yet America has a hard time controlling this. There should be policies in place that do not allow sanctuary cities. There should be a clear pathway to citizenship, open to anyone but only after a thorough vetting process.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

No. The government overstepped in its reaction to Covid. The government should have put into place “suggestions” instead of mandates and regulations, especially after more facts and information about the virus came out.

John Weaver

Political Party: Republican

John Weaver (John Weaver)

Tell us about yourself.

My name is US Air Force Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver and I am a republican running to serve as the Congressman for the 1st District of Nebraska. I have served all around the globe in national security roles ranging from flying combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan to the Pentagon advising the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. I have extensive experience in the intelligence community and military dealing with issues in the Middle East, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Cyber. Most recently, I served at Offutt Air Force Base as the director of the Nuclear Command Post leading a large team that directed nuclear operations. I have deployed 11 times with numerous deployments to many Middle East and Southwest Asia combat zones over the last 22 years flying on the Offutt based RC-135 collecting top secret intelligence. I speak and majored in Russian and I am very familiar with the threat Russia poses to our country. Additionally, I have two graduate degrees in Economics and Military Science. I am also a small real estate business owner and I have a family farm that has been in the family for generations. I am also a passionate instructor pilot and teach for the University of Nebraska aviation program. I am a proud husband, father, and a Christian. I met my wife, Brianna a physician at UNMC in January of 2019. We have a daughter Bravery and a son due in July.

Why are you running for this office?

I desire to serve as a member of the House of Representatives to continue my service to my community, country and constitution. I have a deep desire to commit my life in the service to this great Nation. Only 17% of congressional leaders are veterans and I believe in and want to serve America with my whole heart. The haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan in Aug 2021 made me realize that my country needs my leadership. My priorities will be the economy, lowering inflation, securing our border, building a wall, strengthening national defense, expanding Offutt Air Force Base’s mission, and growing agriculture.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My top 3 priorities would be 1) Immigration (building a wall) 2) Lowering inflation (balanced budget amendment) 3) National Defense (expanding Offutt AFB by building another runway and getting the B-21 bomber here) 4) Ag Policies

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Up until college, I grew up on a small family farm raising crops and livestock all the while being homeschooled. This gave me a connection to agriculture and a farming community. It is this love for country and community that inspired me to serve America in the US Air Force for 22 years. These 22 years included many leadership experiences at Offutt Air Force Base and 11 deployments all over the world; to include many combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. I also served in the Pentagon for 3 years writing war plans.

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

The first and main thing that I will do in congress is stop government COVID stimulus spending. The surge in government spending over the past 2 years is the key driver for this inflation we have. Second, we need to make America produce again. Because of excessive government regulations, companies have moved overseas. Americans are the most skilled and competent workforce and we need to produce goods in the USA. This will also help solve supply chain issues. Lastly, I will make certain that the US Government stops controlling and intimidating people with COVID mandates and vaccines. Mask and vaccine mandates have people on edge and they are killing our economy. Lastly, I am against raising interest rates because that puts pressure on the people when the real problem is the government overspending.

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

There are two main things we can do to reduce supply chain issues. The first is to increase the number of truckers on the road by making it easier to become a truck driver. We must get rid of all the red tape and bureaucracy with getting certified and licensed. Second, at our ports we need to change zoning laws to allow for denser storage of shipping containers. The port of Long Beach, Calif., is allowing containers to be stacked twice as high as before which should be replicated in other ports. Lastly, we need more products made in America so that we don’t have to import them from other countries.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

Fundamental tax reform is long overdue. As the debate in Congress rages on we must stick to free-market principles. We must lower the corporate rate while also removing unnecessary special-interest deductions. We have to give corporations the incentives to repatriate their profits so we can grow our tax base, and encourage investments in THIS country. Corporations are not evil, they create jobs, employ Americans, and grow our economy. We must simplify the individual income tax, and remove deductions that distort our economy and reduce revenue unnecessarily. We must stand for pro-growth policies, because we cannot lift the poor out of poverty or raise middle class wages without a strong and growing economy. This is common sense economics, and we must show leadership to make it happen.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Yes, but to make them even more secure, I would author legislation that would secure our borders, build a wall, and establish a national voter ID. We need a national voter ID system. I spent 22 years defending our American way of life and when in congress I will continue this with an ID system.

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

Yes. Absolutely. It’s the #1 or #2 issue to voters in NE-01. With porous unsecure borders we are seeing a flood of illegals that are bringing with them drugs that are killing our citizens. In the Air Force I learned that to have a secure base you must secure the perimeter. We need to build a wall and increase the capability of the Border Patrol. Border security must come first, before we have any other conversation. Enough is enough, let’s enforce our laws. We should not only build the wall but also ramp up tech-savvy ways to secure our border, like drones and sensors. My background in national security makes me uniquely qualified to assess different proposals and find the right solution. Furthermore, border security leads to better legal immigration laws. When we finally secure the border – a proposal that used to be bipartisan – we can then talk about next steps for immigration reform. America is still the shining city on the hill, and we need good, legal immigrants with skills, a hard work ethic, and conservative values to come into this country. But they should do it legally, and we should welcome them. We should move to a merit-based immigration system, so that we get the best of the best in our country. Sanctuary cities are an affront to our law enforcement and national security. When illegal immigrants commit crimes, we should enforce both criminal law AND immigration law. Encouraging law enforcement agencies to cooperate with one another is common sense, and good policy.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

No. Just the opposite. I will oppose ALL mandates (vaccine, mask, etc.) when I am in Congress. I will fire Fauchi and I won’t let doctors make policy decisions that I will be elected to do.

Do you support President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine? What other measures, if any, would you propose?

No. I speak Russian, majored in Russian, and lived in Russia so I am very familiar with the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and the world. Just like the pullout of Afghanistan, Biden’s Ukraine plan is a poor strategy that was executed too late. Our model should have been the 1980s Afghanistan, where the US ran a successful campaign to sustain the Mujahideen against the Soviets. As soon as Putin began massing forces on the border in 2021, I would have sent the Ukrainians a steady flow of small arms ammunition, counter drone rifles, javelin anti tank weapons, and stinger anti-air missiles as well as secure communication systems and medical supplies. Anti-air missiles are especially critical for protecting Ukrainian ground units from Russian air attack. I believe that if the US would have sent these weapons to Ukraine earlier, we possibly could have deterred Russia from invading. I flew combat and combat support missions in two no fly zones over Iraq (Operations Northern and Southern Watch) and do not support a no-fly zone. An air-to-air engagement between the US and Russia would expand the conflict and increase the chance for nuclear war between the US and Russia.

Mike Flood

Political Party: Republican

Mike Flood (Mike Flood)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a lifelong Nebraskan and a conservative Republican from Norfolk, Nebraska. I am a husband, father, broadcaster, business owner, lawyer, and Nebraska State Senator representing District 19. When I was 24 years old, I started my first business, a rural radio station in my hometown of Norfolk. I’ve made a payroll every two weeks since then and know the challenges and joys that come with running a business. I have always felt the call to public service, and in 2005 I entered the Nebraska Legislature. Two years later my colleagues voted for me to become the youngest and longest-serving Speaker in Nebraska history. During my time in the Unicameral I championed a 20 week ban on abortion, the first of its kind in the nation. I led the effort to preserve the death penalty, codified concealed carry into our state law, and paved the way for state approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline. After serving in the Legislature, I briefly announced a run for governor but withdrew from the race after my wife, Mandi, was diagnosed with breast cancer. I’m glad to say that Mandi is now cancer free. I’m blessed that both her and our two boys are healthy, still calling Norfolk home. After completing my term as Speaker, I went back home to invest in my broadcasting business which has now grown into 15 radio stations and 7 TV stations across rural Nebraska. Today, I’m proud to be back in the Legislature continuing my public service representing northeast Nebraska and look forward to representing the First District in Congress.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for this office because the path for Republicans to retake the House runs right through the First Congressional District. I’m the Republican who can win in November. I want to fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and put a check on Joe Biden’s reckless government overreach. I have a proven record of being able to get things done in a legislative environment. I enjoy working on tough, complicated issues that make an impact for the State of Nebraska. When elected, I will be a voice in Congress and will show up for you when it matters, not just when it’s convenient.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My top three priorities are fighting inflation, growing Nebraska’s rural communities, and securing our southern border.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have been successful in a legislative body and have a record of being able to get things done. During my time in the legislature, I’ve provided good constituent services. I will take that same attitude with me to Washington and insure that the people of the first district have an accessible, accountable representative who will always fight for them. I am also a business owner and know the impact that government has on a business.

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

Inflation is a major issue and getting it under control is a top priority of mine. Every Nebraskan feels the effects at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and when simply going through everyday life. The first thing we need to do to fight inflation is stop the out-of-control spending that has been happening under the democrats rule in Congress, cut taxes, and cut regulation. As a member of the Nebraska Legislature, we are statutorily required to pass a balanced budget. I want to take that same common sense to Washington to get inflation under control and bring prosperity back to families and businesses.

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

My message to businesses dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortage is I understand and feel these challenges in my own business. One of the largest issues facing Nebraska right now is the need for more workforce. Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation and in our nation’s history. Finding a skilled high-quality workforce is a major challenge, especially after the disruptions brought because of the pandemic. I’ve worked on workforce development in the legislature and have made a meaningful impact helping to solve this issue, but more must be done. One of my legislative priorities this year is LB 1167, it appropriates federal funds to the Nebraska Departments of Economic Development and Labor for enhancing and retaining Nebraska’s workforce. In Congress, I will continue to work to make sure Nebraska is a great place to run a business ensuring we have a skilled, high-quality workforce to keep Nebraska the best place in the world.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

I believe our economy is strong because of our people, business leaders, and innovators. The federal government’s job is to allow for the best business climate possible while ensuring business operates in a safe and legal way. As a member of Congress, I will work to cut the red-tape, take back regulatory authority from the Executive Branch, and facilitate a business climate that works for Nebraska’s families and businesses. I will also strengthen our economy by working to cut taxes and expand global markets for our agricultural producers. Nebraska produces some of the highest quality products and we must continue to expand access to markets for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I understand the concern that many Nebraskans hold that the 2020 election was stolen. I trust Nebraska’s election system but think we should always act to increase security and be vigilant. That’s why I support Voter ID.

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

I believe that illegal immigration is a major problem facing our country and it is one of my top priorities when in Congress. We need to build the wall, strongly enforce our immigration laws, and empower our border patrol agents to get control of the border. The Biden administration’s handling of this issue has been a complete failure. An unsecure border is a threat to our national security, public safety, and undermines the rule of law.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

No.

Do you support President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine? What other measures, if any, would you propose?

Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is despicable. Putin is a thug. He’s costing thousands of lives, thwarting the world economy, and has an utter disregard for the idea of Ukrainian sovereignty. America must stand against Tyranny. I support the sanctions that have been placed on Russian oligarchs who fund and finance Putin’s misdeeds and hold on power. We must have the strongest support for Ukraine possible aiding them with weapons, intelligence, and humanitarian support. The impact this crisis has here in the United States is also evident. Gas prices are astronomical, and President Biden’s solutions simply do not cut it. President Biden should immediately unleash the full ability of domestic oil and gas producers making the United States a net exporter of not importer. Doing this would help the rising cost of energy here at home, our allies overseas, and allow the United States to be self-sufficient rather than dependent on our enemies.

Patty Pansing Brooks

Political Party: Democrat

Patty Pansing Brooks (Patty Pansing Brooks)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a state senator, attorney, small business owner, and lifelong community organizer. I was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, where my family has lived for five generations. I graduated from Southeast High School, then received a B.A. in Political Science from Colorado College. I received my law degree at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

I live with my husband, Loel, in Lincoln, where we work together as law partners. We are longtime members of First-Plymouth Congregational Church, where we were married (as were my parents, Lu and Tom). We have three children, Taylor, Graham, and Avary, who have grown into bright, kind and civic-minded young adults who fill our hearts with blessings and joy every day!

Why are you running for this office?

I feel like I have been running to do good for Nebraska all of my adult life. After steering 56 of my bills into law in the Nebraska Legislature and tackling some of our state’s most important issues for children and working families, I know I have more to give – and I also know there is a lot more work to do. So the question is perhaps better stated: “How can I stop running?” I am running because I can’t possibly do anything but run. I look at what’s happening in Washington, and I think, “What are they doing? Why can’t they get things done? Where are all the problem solvers?” And I know I am not alone in feeling this way.

We need people in Washington who aren’t afraid to do the right thing, who don’t take directions from political parties or corporate PACS. Sadly, we have not had that kind of leadership under the current congressman.

And we need that leadership, because the best things happen when those in positions of power are willing to use that power for the common good.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

As our congresswoman, I will work to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, help communities thrive by promoting workforce development, expand infrastructure, including critical broadband, to expand affordable housing and create a rural and urban economic renaissance for our entire state.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have a proven track record of values-led policymaking and coalition building to make positive change. I was the co-chair of the $6 million Union Plaza Fundraising Campaign to create Lincoln’s first urban park. I also served as co-chair of the $9.6 million Centennial Mall renovation project, which helped make the seven blocks between our Capitol and our state university a beautiful, historic celebration of Nebraska for all visitors. Finally, I was co-chair of the $250 million Lincoln Public Schools bond issue in 2007 with former Sen. and friend Kathy Campbell. That bond issue improved every school in every zip code in Lincoln.

In my two terms as a State Senator representing Nebraska’s 28th District, I have fought hard and achieved victories for our most vulnerable neighbors, particularly children. One focus of my legislative career has been youth justice reform. I introduced several bills that have expanded children’s rights to legal representation in the justice system, established automatic sealing of children’s court records when they have completed their sentences, and reoriented the purpose of school peacekeeping officers to keep schools safe while keeping kids out of the school-to-prison pipeline.

Additional legislative victories include protecting victims of human trafficking and enacting stricter punishment for people who benefit from trafficking; creating and leading the Whiteclay Public Health Emergency Task Force that ultimately stopped the abusive alcohol sales which had plagued Native Americans for generations and allowed the Oglala Sioux to reclaim sovereignty over their public health; protecting workers who discuss their wages from employer retaliation; codifying the Nebraska Department of Education’s definition of dyslexia as a learning disability, requiring schools to offer evidence-based reading support; and establishing Nebraska’s first officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day.

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

One of the most immediate issues we need to address is inflation. The rising prices of goods and services are hurting families and small businesses. We need to lower prescription drug prices, lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act, continue to release petroleum reserves and stop price gouging. Other measures crucial to those struggling to get by include expanding Medicare to cover hearing, dental and vision. We also need student loan debt forgiveness so young people aren’t strapped for food, gas and rent. As a member of Congress, I will support measures to enhance rental assistance and ensure access, eligibility and funding for SNAP.

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

We must do everything we can to repair our supply chains and infrastructure to ease bottlenecks. We also need to enhance efforts to recruit and retain workers to fill jobs. Nebraska’s unemployment rate is 2.2%, and it is always among the lowest in the nation, so employers were having problems filling vacancies even before the pandemic. We have to do everything we can ensuring Nebraska continues to be an attractive place to young people by creating a welcoming environment for everyone and making investments in job training so workers can fill the jobs that are available in our communities.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

Strengthening the economy is our No. 1 priority, and there are many things we can do to make that happen. Even though U.S. economic growth is gaining momentum and production is up, inflationary pressures are holding us back. We must take action to stop price gouging because people are struggling to make their paychecks go further. Critical measures like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, releasing petroleum reserves and lowering premiums under the ACA can also ease the squeeze and should be among our top priorities.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I have complete faith in our Nebraska elections. We must take every measure necessary to ensure that this remains the case, not only in Nebraska, but across the country. I believe Congress needs to take steps at the national level to protect future elections and ensure the right to vote for all of our citizens.

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

We need comprehensive immigration reform that prioritizes border security, creates an earned pathway to citizenship, maintains families and helps grow our economy. I will support comprehensive immigration reform as a member of Congress and believe it’s long past time to set the politics aside on this issue and move forward on good, sound policy solutions.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

We have moved beyond the point at which Covid should disrupt our daily lives. This doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, but it does mean the availability of vaccines, boosters, treatments, tests and masks make this something we treat and protect against, rather than regard as a constant crisis. With that said, we must remain vigilant to anything that changes with the variants and rely on sound science to inform all of our decisions. If the pandemic taught us anything, it should be that these types of health crises must be taken seriously. As far as the federal government, it should continue to address the economic impacts we continue to feel as a result of the pandemic.

Do you support President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine? What other measures, if any, would you propose?

Vladmir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a heinous act. I believe the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and our NATO allies have been the appropriate response, and they have worked to inflict a cost on Russia for its acts of bloodshed and destruction. I believe we must continue these economic sanctions, work with our allies and keep the avenue open for diplomacy, even as we stand firm in defense of our NATO allies.

Jazari Zakaria

Political Party: Democrat

Jazari Zakaria (Jazari Zakaria)

Tell us about yourself.

I was born here in the United States shortly after my family immigrated here as refugees from South Sudan. I grew up in Lincoln, attending elementary, middle, and high school in this beautiful city. I am currently a double major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I will be the first college graduate in my family with not one but two degrees. In broadcasting media production and journalism, with a minor in English.

Over the years, I have used my talents to creatively give back to the community. I am a videographer, photographer, live streamer, and all-around content creator by day. I have worked with several different media publications as a contributor and correspondent. I take pride in being a community reporter and covering events and topics affecting our community.

In addition, I have advocated for various groups and causes using my online presence, reaching a broader audience.

I participate in many hunger relief efforts here in Lincoln. For example, I am a co-founder of LNK Freedges, which aims to eradicate food insecurity by placing mini-refrigerators around town full of food for those who need it to take. My team members and I created this venture during our enrollment in Leadership Lincoln’s 14th Advocates cohort.

I currently sit on two different non-profit boards and have received back-to-back nominations for a Young Lincoln Leader Award.

I, myself, see running for office as a form of service. A responsibility to take our energy and passion to the next level and create the change we all seek. There are so many issues that I am passionate about fixing that affect my community and me. That adds so much gravity and relatability to my run in this race.

If we give up the fight and lay down our pens, we are renouncing our rights as the authors of a bright and golden future.

I truly hope the people of Nebraska’s First Congressional District grant me their vote and trust me to represent them in the hallowed halls of our nation’s Capital.

Why are you running for this office?

Congress has not been reflective of what America looks like today. Diversity among minorities and age groups is diminutive within the federal government. Young Americans make up a large part of our country’s population, yet there is only one person under 30 in Congress.

My mission is to focus on legislation that affects the future of many young Americans, including, but not limited to, climate change, healthcare, college tuition, housing & food, criminal justice, and social justice & equity.

These days, people are distancing themselves from politics because they feel they do not have a voice or anyone who has their best interest at heart, fighting for them and their families. However, this is the time we have to exercise our constitutional rights to elect people who will do so.

I have done a lot of volunteer work and advocacy for my community, and being in Congress will be a way to elevate and amplify the good I have done and continue to do.

I am running for this office because I will be there for Nebraskans every single day and every single time.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Affordable college tuition

Climate Change

Legal immigration reform

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

My background as a journalist and social media creator has made me a leader within the community as a trusted source of information on current events and an advocate for social and political issues.

Being a working-class citizen, I have faced the same challenges many Nebraskans face. I have had to work three jobs at once, struggled to pay rent, for food, and afford my college bills.

I have taken the pain and struggle of my life experience and turned it into advocacy for our community through social media.

When it is cold outside, my friends and I hand out hot meals to those who do not have a roof over their heads. We also help them seek shelter and relief from the bitter cold.

I help those in need whenever I can and as best as I can. That is the kind of neighbor we need, and that is the kind of representative we need in Congress. Someone who lives in the same reality as the people they campaign to represent.

Nebraskans are paying more for food, gas and rent. How do you plan on addressing concerns over the rise in inflation?

I believe we can combat inflation by giving the American people a true tax break. 0T40, “Zero Tax after 40,” would eliminate federal taxes from overtime pay.

Nebraska has a lot of production jobs where overtime is required. I would support legislation to eliminate federal tax on overtime pay so that workers can pay off their debts, save for a down payment on a home, save for their children’s college tuition, or start their own business.

Tipped employees have significantly struggled throughout the pandemic, and 0T40 would halt federal tax collection on tips.

Before 1984, a federal tax on social security checks was non-existent, and this legislation would reverse that taxation.

Lastly, increasing the federal minimum wage so that Americans can make a living wage will help them meet their needs.

What is your message to Nebraska business owners who are dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Supply chain shortages and inflation have negatively affected our country. The current state of the world has proven we need to be more self-sufficient. Investing in our economy, specifically local and small businesses, and creating more jobs for the American people will help address these issues.

Infusing more capital into agriculture will help Nebraska farmers and us become more self-sufficient with our food production. We need to limit the number of imported foods and increase our production and export of it to help decrease the cost.

A recent Pew Research Poll found “strengthening the economy” should be the number one priority for the president and congress. How would you help make that happen?

To strengthen the American economy, we must build from the ground up. So often, federal politics focuses on helping large corporate industries while forgetting about smaller businesses. Yet, working-class and middle-class Americans and small business owners are the lifelines of our economy. Investing in local economies will help build state economies, which will then help strengthen our national economy.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Yes.

Is illegal immigration a problem? What changes to current policy would you propose?

Security at our borders is essential and needs to remain. However, illegal immigration has become an issue associated with terrorism and used to evoke fear. When people are trying to get into the United States, they pursue a better life for their families. Immigrating to the U.S. or even visiting requires documents and monetary requirements that some countries either do not issue or people cannot afford. Our immigration system has become complex and inaccessible to so many people. We need to reconstruct our immigration policies and procedures to safely open our doors to bright, ambitious, and talented individuals who can help our nation progress.

Should any additional steps be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The federal government should take more action with the eviction moratorium. This will continue to impact low-income households for years to come.

Staffing shortages and lack of necessary resources have affected the quality of education for k-12 students. Congress should now focus on the recovery from COVID-19 by investing more in our public education system and youth mental health.

Do you support President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine? What other measures, if any, would you propose?

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is a delicate situation, but I believe President Biden has done well. At this time, we are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. So we must avoid any aggression that may lead to the United States entering a war with Russia. We must continue to focus on humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which will be less costly than our American military fighting a war.

