VOTER’S GUIDE: Governor

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraskans will vote for a new governor this November, as incumbent Governor Pete Ricketts is barred from running for a third consecutive term.

Twelve candidates are running in the race to succeed Ricketts for a four year term, including nine republicans, two democrats and one libertarian.

On the republican side, Charles Herbster, a Falls City farm owner, had the race to himself for months. He’s backed by former President Donald Trump.

Two other republicans hold elected office, including State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who has the backing of much of the state party, including Ricketts.

Theresa Thibodeau, who was Pillen’s running-mate for a short time, launched her own campaign.

Other GOP candidates include Donna Carpenter, Michael Connely, Lela McNinch, Breland Ridenour and Troy Wentz.

In the democratic primary, State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue will take on Roy Harris.

Libertarian Scott Zimmerman is the only third party candidate in the race.

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10.

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the race. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content.

Michael Connely

Political Party: Republican

Michael Connely (Michael Connely)

Tell us about yourself.

When I was a kid, I did stupid things just like everyone else.

My youthful choice of stupidity included, jumping off corn quonsets into hay stacks (painful), jumping over our house with a 125 Kawasaki motorcycle (successful), going water skiing when there was still ice on the water (bad idea), and ripping flesh from my shin bone trying to show off how high I could jump, and then sewing it back up. (that stings, and you need pliers as well as a needle and thread).

I have cleaned pigsties and toilets, loaded iron and stacked concrete, detasseled in the cornfields and stacked hay, been a driver, a store clerk, a waiter, a newspaper boy, and a worker on an assembly line. I have worn most hats.

In the military I have walked through machine gun nests (allies, nearly got tagged by friendly fire during joint military exercises), been blown down runways (some pilot thinking it was fun to fire up his engine at the wrong time), and have huddled half frozen on the Korean plains during operation Team Spirit.

I am just an average Nebraskan, originally from Broken Bow. My family has been in Nebraska for 7 generations. I know what Nebraska was, and what we have lost. I want it back.

Why are you running for this office?

I am not running for title or for money. I am running for survival. I have been monitoring the massive Military buildup in Communist China. They are planning for war and we in Nebraska are not prepared. My family has been in Nebraska for 7 generations. My family, friends, and neighbors are here. I am running for Governor to both stop the Socialist spread and to protect my home, and prepare us for what is coming.

What would be your top priority if elected?

If my initiatives make it on the November ballot, my first year agenda will be: Reducing the State Board of Education from over 500 to about a dozen, dropping property taxes, and returning education to the local level; Eliminating the inheritance tax; Eliminating ALL forced mask and vaccine mandates; Enforcing 1st Amendment Rights and stopping forced gender pronoun usage, Working with Rex Schroder to clean up election fraud potential, Banning transgenders from female sports. Read my book for the rest.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

An individual can be exceptionally bright, have influential contacts, and other positive qualities, but if that individual is unwilling to join in the battle for the soul of our state, then those qualities have no importance. My greatest quality is the one that I am bringing RIGHT NOW, before the election. I am a man of action. My initiatives, my unicameral testimonies, my recruitment and promotion of high quality state candidates that I am doing now, sets me apart.

My work in construction, manufacturing, transportation, education, sales, and agriculture allows me to understand the needs of most Nebraskans.

My law enforcement training and military police work qualifies me to interact smoothly with our vital law enforcement agencies. My military intelligence and overseas work gives me a view that extends beyond Nebraska for advanced planning. Highly successful Executive positions both in Nebraska and overseas show I have experience leading team leaders. Look at www.michaelconnely.org to see details of my experiences.

For those who prefer to look at a resume instead of character, I have over 300 semester credit hours of college with a 3.82 GPA . My majors include: Political Science, Sociology, Business, Education, Medical Lab, Aviation Electronics.

I am a Marine Corp Sgt vet with work on Helicopter Communications and Navigation, Military Intelligence, Military Police, Medical Lab and a few other minor areas.

Executive Experience includes State Quality Assurance Director for the US Census (promoted 5 times in 2 years) International Educational Advisor for the Japanese Ministry of Education, Educational Director, and Founder of multiple businesses.

I am a Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award winner, Top Economics student #1 of 17,000 in college, and I have receive multiple military letters of commendation.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

It amazes me that everyone talks about tax relief and avoids talking about the root of the problem. Our government spends too much money and that is why we have a tax problem. Yes there are elements of our taxes that need changed, but first I want to implement MY version of 30 x 30. I want to eliminate 30% of the Nebraska Government within 30 months. THAT would make tax reforms much more attractive.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

We have labor problems. It is not that our low unemployment is a bad thing, but we need more people to fill the vacant positions. I will push for lowered regulations making it easier for businesses to operate, and hire more workers. We also need apprentice programs in our schools which will provide workers in the industrial and other areas.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Remember my comment about fixing government spending before fixing taxes. If expenses drop then housing will drop too. We also need to simplify regulations. More details will be on my book “Restore the Good Live” (a Patriot’s Guide to Retaking American One State at a Time.”

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

This is a Biden issue. I will need more research to decide the best course of action for Nebraska. If anyone has ideas to fix this short term DC caused situation, they can write to me at Connely2022@gmail. As for long term issues. We need apprenticeship programs beginning at the JR. High school level with a labor representative at schools so students do not have to wander around blind in the employment market. Additionally, alternative forms of post high school education are available. You can find a sampling of those on my site www.michaelconnely.org

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I have multiple relatives working for corrections in all areas. Because of this, I have inside view of the problems (but of course they maintain confidentiality). There are many individuals who should not be in prison in the first place, ones who simply strayed accidentally outside of administrative law. There are others in for victimless crimes who would be better off on state sponsored probation/work programs. One other point is that I want to contract to send all our illegal alien prisoners to a corrections facility in South America. It will be cheaper, and when they get out, it will be a heck of a long walk back to the USA.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Absolutely not. I also want Nebraska citizens from every county to come to my website to see how they can assist me in cleaning up our corrupted voter rolls. That is merely one method that bad actors can use. I can not address the others unless I and the members of my team win in the May 10 primary. www.michaelconnely.org is where people need to go in order to help me clean up voter rolls before the primary.

Brett Lindstrom

Political Party: Republican

Running Mate: Dave Rippe

Brett Lindstrom (Brett Lindstrom)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a lifelong Nebraskan - graduating from Millard West High School and following in the footsteps of my father and two uncles to play football for the Huskers. I enjoy spending my free time in Omaha with my wife, Leigh, and our three young children, Colette, Barron, and Olivia.

Why are you running for this office?

It’s time for a New Generation of Leadership to lead Nebraska forward. I’m running for Governor to make our state competitive, and one where our children want to grow and stay. As Governor I will cut taxes and grow our economy. I am tired of Nebraska being 49th and 50th and want to make sure Nebraska not only competes but leads moving forward.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Slash the income tax for working Nebraskans. To grow Nebraska’s economy, I would eliminate the income tax for the majority of Nebraskans.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I believe the experiences I have gained and relationships I have developed during my 8 years in the Legislature not only set me apart from the other candidates – but prepare me to step right into the Governorship and get to work for Nebraska on day one. I’ve worked to cut taxes, spurring economic growth, and making Nebraska a great place to work and to save.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Tax cuts are my top priority, in particular the income tax. I would cut the rate to 0% on incomes under $50,000 for single filing individuals, and under $100,000 for married filing jointly. The tax rate would be slashed to 5.60% on all income above $50,000 for single filers, and above $100,000 for joint filers. Eventually, the plan would cut the second bracket to 4.99%.

Nebraska’s property taxes put our agricultural producers at a competitive disadvantage, and they stifle growth throughout our state. By reducing the Local Effort Rate and increasing the Allocated Income Tax, we can facilitate significant property tax relief rapidly. Nebraska currently ranks 49th in the United States for state aid to education, with 87 of 244 school districts receiving state aid. This results in drastically different funding amounts for rural and urban schools. My plan creates a fair funding model for education, while making Nebraska more competitive for growth.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

Low unemployment rates are a good headline but are not good for business - to compete, Nebraska must focus on developing its workforce. Workforce development is essential for Nebraska to reverse the brain drain of our best and brightest young people. Focusing on developing educational opportunities for critical industries, like healthcare and manufacturing, will ensure access to opportunities and services in all parts of Nebraska.

As Governor, I will work with leaders across our state to build and market a Nebraska that is able to grow. I will tackle rural economic development head-on, address workforce housing, better connect our schools and kids to employment and opportunity, and work to develop solutions that allow Nebraska to compete with any state in the country.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I support the Rural Workforce Housing Act, which will strengthen our communities and ensure that Nebraska’s main streets remain competitive places to live and to do business. Programs like the Rural Workforce Housing Act must maintain funding and allow for opportunities in our rural communities. These programs provide vital grant funding to nonprofit development organizations in eligible communities in Nebraska. My plan would allow for continued funding to address the demand for quality and affordable housing.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

There are currently more than 60,000 available jobs in Nebraska. Without a plan, without immediate action, Nebraska will face a critical shortage of medical personnel by 2025 and numerous other sectors of Nebraska are already facing shortages that are decreasing their competitiveness.

Nebraska is well suited to expand our manufacturing and other skilled sectors with high-paying, highly skilled jobs with the right advocate leading our state. We must encourage and invest in more partnerships between K-12 schools, community colleges, and our state’s colleges and universities to prepare our young people to enter the workforce, skilled and ready to earn a competitive wage. We will continue to develop world class programs to encourage internships and apprenticeships. When we invest in Nebraskans, we cannot lose.

In addition, infrastructure investment is long overdue throughout Nebraska, and the next Governor will have a unique opportunity to invest in our state. Every Nebraska business relies on safe roads, reliable utilities, and a comprehensive infrastructure backbone that connects Nebraska to the world. These resources need to be modernized and upgraded to be competitive in a global economy.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I would like to see us funding and addressing the addiction, mental health, job training and workforce issues of the current inmate population before we build another prison. I think there is a distinction between violent criminals and for example those who were locked up for nonviolent offenses. Obviously violent offenders belong in prison, but I think there are people who we can do a better job rehabilitating. I’m not inclined to support building another prison until we do a better job with the current inmate population.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I believe Nebraska has had free and fair elections. I have heard a lot of concerns from voters and believe that it’s important to be proactive instead of reactive to make sure we have transparency around our elections process. One way to do this is implementation of stricter voter identification laws to add a sense of trust in the way our elections are conducted. I was a cosponsor of Senator Slama’s bill (LR3CA) for stricter voter ID requirements.

Donna Carpenter

Political Party: Republican

Donna Carpenter (Donna Carpenter)

Tell us about yourself.

U.S. airforce, Rc -135, top 1/10 percent of all military. COMMUNICATIONS, WEAPON SYSTEMS, Nuclear, Biological,Chemicle.

QUADROUPLE DEGREE: Electricle, Mechanical Engineering. MINOR A AND P.

US. GOV. AGENT. (Camilion).

Alternative fuel systems.

One of only 1300 PASSED (UBE) without going to law school.

Wrote DOC. DEGREE on (CRISPR), 20 years before its time. Super Model Actress. (CAMILION).

Why are you running for this office?

I am the only qualified canidate. My only interest is being a full time Governor! My only interest is the people of this state. I have taken no money from any special interest groups and my decisions will be based on what is best for Nebraskans.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Expand Nebraska energy markets, water, business, cut waistfull spending. Develope ethanole and alternative fuel systems. Better supply chains.

Use additional revenues to cut property tax, death taxes, fuel taxes. Use additional revenues to give state employees raises to keep state employees, and to offset inflation. Veto unnecessary spending and bad spending bills.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Only one to pass bar exam. (UBE). Only one qualified to understand new tech business. Only one with Law Enforcement background! Only one to understand enviremental issues, and only one with a current (CDL). Only one that wrote the book on vaccines, ( Covid 19 vaccines). (CRISPR), 20 YEARS BEFORE ITS TIME). ONLY ONE THAT SERVED AT OFFUTT AFB.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Three parts, fuel tax, property tax, and death taxes.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

First, create high tech jobs, second, push for new industries in space and alternative fuels and fuel cells. Work with new companies and small business to come to Nebraska.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Push for lower property taxes, push for Veterans and more low income housing with revenues from cut spending and my energery programs.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Candidate didn’t answer.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

First is to address the issues with the Justice system. We put more people in jail than Communist Countries! This is not being a free nation. Second thing is to enforce peoples rights to defend them selves. Lastly i would increase house arrest for non violent crimes.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

State wise i have found to be pretty fair. Its places like PBS that wont let me debate the other canadates just because i refuse to take money from anyone. In other words the big dollar canidates and ones fluenced the most by special interest groups get the billing at the debates.

Lela McNinch

Political Party: Republican

Lela McNinch (Lela McNinch)

Tell us about yourself.

For all 56 years of my life, I have lived in Nebraska, growing up and spending most of my adult life in York. For a year and a half, I lived in Grand Island, and for the past 15 years have lived in Lincoln. The Presbyterian Church in York is where I received the foundation of my belief in Christianity, which amplified when I attended York College where I studied the gospels and minor prophets and attended daily chapel at the Church of Christ. Later I attended the University of Nebraska Kearney and graduated with a degree in Education.

Returning “home” to York, I began substitute teaching for York Public School District for three years before taking a full-time job at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, where I worked in security for five years before transferring to the Lincoln Correctional Center, (LCC). For seven more years I worked in security, a trainer in emergency preparedness response and hostage negotiations at LCC, Airpark Treatment Center and Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency recruited and hired me as an Exercise Training Officer, where I served all counties, first responders and State agencies for the preparedness of threats, risks, and hazards to the State, focusing on mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to all hazards. Additionally, I was the 9-1-1 Director and Emergency Manager for Grand Island and Hall County.

My next service to Nebraskans came as the Director of School Safety for the Nebraska Department of Education, (NDE). Providing guidance, training, and resources to all school districts throughout Nebraska in school safety and security. My priority was to ensure the safety of our children, educators, and facilities. After 10 years, budget cuts at NDE left me without a job, but I would not give up the cause and worked with Nesbitt and Associates to develop “School Security Services.” Together the team developed up-to-date school safety plans, protocol and advanced training for public and private schools, colleges, and universities across the State.

As founder, President/CEO of Global Strategic Security Solutions, GS₃, LLC, I teach safety planning, implementing a business model of planning, training, exercising, and sustainability.

Currently I am an Adjunct Professor in the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology for the University of Nebraska-Omaha as a subject matter expert on school violence.

I was married and divorced which resulted in being a single mom of three young daughters for about 12 years. In that time, I survived an abusive relationship and faced the social and financial challenges associated with being a single parent working both full-time and part-time jobs, donating plasma and participating in medical studies to supplement my income. In 2008 I married my husband, Jerry McNinch. Together, Jerry and I have five daughters and seven grandchildren, creating a total of seven generations to make Nebraska their home.

In 2008 I married my husband, Jerry McNinch. Together, Jerry and I have five daughters and seven grandchildren, creating a total of seven generations to make Nebraska their home.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Governor because I see the need, based on the current conditions of our State and our Nation, to use my knowledge, skills, and abilities to serve, lead, protect, be the voice and role model for all Nebraskans. Our founding fathers meant for ordinary citizens to step out of our daily lives to serve others in the State when called to do so, and once the service is complete, to step back among those we have served. Because I am stepping out of the everyday life of Nebraskans, I am in touch with the true concerns, fears and hopes of the people. We need to think big, be persistent, and have an unobstructed vision for our future.

Now is the time to push Nebraska forward to a stronger, post-covid economy, demonstrating our faith, resilience, creativity, unity, and power as a State. People should use their circumstances for motivation to seek opportunity rather than allow their circumstances to define who they are. I can serve as a role model, example, and mentor to many who find themselves in less-than-ideal circumstances, but still able to have an unclouded vision for success. One of my goals is to help heal and united us as one Nebraska and to be a servant to the people, hearing their voice and being the second house to ensure the will of the people succeeds.

What would be your top priority if elected?

When elected, my top priority will be the safety and protection of all Nebraskans.

Know that safety encompasses allowing citizens to have more money in their pockets to help provide the basic human needs of food, clothing, and shelter, which means lowering our taxes and bringing in well-paying jobs with benefits. To have safety through strong, consistent, fair, responsible law enforcement. Safety by ensuring our roads and infrastructure is sound so we can work, play and travel safely throughout the State. And to mitigate hazards, to keep all Nebraskans alive and safe. Food safety and availability though assisting our farmers and ranchers to be able to have the resources they need to grow, transport, and sell their products and make a fair profit.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

The most relevant experience I bring to the office of Governor is my selfless continued service to others. As a trained negotiator I truly listen to the wants, needs, hopes, and fears of others, which is paramount in the leadership of our State. There is a tremendous responsibility to all people in serving at this level. I can set aside my ideas and opinions to hear the ideas and concerns of others, to wisely and confidently make the decisions which will best serve most people.

I have a broad base of firsthand experience dealing with private and State agencies throughout Nebraska, and a proven record in collaborating and managing crisis and threats throughout the State. Every day in my service to Nebraska I have worked to protect all Nebraskans and visitors.

I have worked behind the walls in our prison system and understand the operational standards and administrative requirements to achieve accreditation while providing a safe environment for inmates to serve their sentences and for staff to work safely in volatile and potentially hostile environment. I understand the challenges associated with the job because I worked behind the walls for 12 years. The ability to address the issues of overcrowding and challenges within the prison system will come with firsthand knowledge of the issues.

I have worked behind the walls in our prison system and understand the operational standards and administrative requirements to achieve accreditation while providing a safe environment for inmates to serve their sentences and for staff to work safely in volatile and potentially hostile environment. I understand the challenges associated with the job because I worked behind the walls for 12 years. The ability to address the issues of overcrowding and challenges within the prison system will come with firsthand knowledge of the issues.

Serving at the State level in education, I helped the Educational Service Units, public and private schools as well as colleges and universities. I helped create protocol and exacting standards to ensure the safety of our children, educators, and facilities. Developing and enhancing safety plans and providing training to educators across the state. In such I have created a safer Nebraska and am aware of the growing needs for safety and change in education.

In my leadership positions I have managed multi-year, multi-department and multimillion dollar budgets for Nebraska and Homeland Security grants simultaneously.

I am already seen as a trusted agent to the State and was appointed to the US Attorney’s Antiterrorism Advisory Council, and the Nebraska Infrastructure Protection Committee. I have collaborated with the teams of unique specialists on the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and the Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition. My commitment to all people in Nebraska has remained constant.

Overall, I bring to the office my knowledge of safety, preparedness, prevention, communication and coordination of people, ideas, finances, and results. In each role of my service to Nebraskans, I have been bound by the restrictions of money, required to do the best for the most people with limited funds. Even with those restrictions, I successfully completed our expected goals and objectives.

I hold a Certificate of advanced Homeland Security Studies from Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel; Emergency Preparedness Response Certificate, from Law Enforcement Training Research Associates (LETRA), Campbell, California; Certification in National Incident Management Systems (NIMS), Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Programs (HSEEP), and Professional Development Series of Emergency Management from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Emergency Management from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA). I am certified in National Incident Management Systems, (NIMS), and Incident Command Systems (ICS) with the knowledge and ability to work with all agencies, local, State, Tribal, and National, in a seamless coordinated fashion to all-hazards or incidents. I am a trained certified Crisis Negotiator bringing in advanced active listening and communication skills to the table. As an instructor I guide, teach, mentor, and explain complex issues and ideas to individuals with clear expectations, desired outcomes, and required deadlines. I have coordinated teams of subject matter experts to develop guidance, protocol, and foundational standards in educational mandates. While serving in State agencies, I routinely reviewed proposed legislative bills to determine their validity to the needs of the agencies or populations to which they were directed.

I have worked with and trained first responders in all ninety-three counties as well as worked with and in Nebraska State Agencies, assisting with continuity of operations (COOP) and continuity of government (COG). I work with and train educators and students throughout Nebraska and am known to unite people of all cultures, colors, genders, religions, and socioeconomic backgrounds to work towards the good and benefit of all people. I have worked with agriculture sectors specifically the livestock emergency disaster response systems (LEDRS) to train and coordinate the response to a contagious animal disease in Nebraska. I assisted with the activation, storage, and planned distribution of the Strategic National Stockpile to the State. I was appointed as liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services for the H1N1 Bird flu and assisted in the development of a response and recovery plan for the pandemic.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

I do support tax relief for Nebraskans. I am grateful that there is now tax relief for our veterans in their retirement system. I believe that the proposed 5-year program to eliminate social security tax should be acted upon immediately, rather than extending it to five years. I will encourage and support our legislature to move on this proposal to provide immediate relief. Our senior citizens have a fixed income and with the rising cost of our basic human needs it is becoming more difficult to be comfortable in the senior years. Our seniors need relief immediately.

My focus will be reducing spending as well as limiting spending growth. We must live within our means while taking care of our existing infrastructure and residents. Relief will also come by taking a hard looks at what we truly need in the State. There are wish lists and there are essentials for success and survival. Rather than building new, there are hundreds of empty buildings throughout Nebraska which can be used and remodeled at a fraction of the cost for many projects and State needs. Accessing unused facilities for inmate housing or youth facilities is inexpensive in comparison to the creation of new facilities. Reducing spending smartly will also reduce spending at a local level to keep taxes low. Together the legislature and I as Governor will discuss the best solution to provide care and services while reducing spending.

We need to promote Nebraska on a global level. This means we need to be bold, driven and have the confidence to move Nebraska forward to bring in people and jobs to secure economic development and “The Good Life” for generations to come. We will need to make changes while preserving our solidarity, integrity, and unity as a State.

We must be willing to take bold steps and take chances on new markets, products, ideas, and innovations. We took a chance with Ethanol in Nebraska; we need to be willing to take chances in exploring other products to boost our economy and international trade, to include dairy cattle, processing plants for milk and cheese products. Locally owned packing l

Raising the THC level of Cannabis sativa, hemp to 1% will allow farmers to grow a less restrictive product. For hemp to be productive for the State, we will need to bring in processing, manufacturing, and distribution for new products. Each of these actions will bring in well-paying jobs with benefits which will allow growth to the State, broadening our tax base to lift the burden of taxes from everyone. I also believe in and support the legalization of medical marijuana. Appropriately taxing THC products will provide an additional income to Nebraska. I will engage our legislature to win additional support of cannabis for textile and building products as well as encourage the introduction of processing and manufacturing to our State.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

I will continue the streak of low unemployment rates by encouraging and supporting companies who invest in employee education benefits. Likewise promote work-life balance for employees with families through flexible work hours or locations. I do support an increase in the minimum wage to allow individuals to earn more and have more discretionary money. It should be more rewarding and beneficial to work and earn a living rather than be given had outs

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Candidate did not answer.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Regarding labor shortages and the supply chain we need to bring in companies who can build and develop our own supplies thereby eliminating the challenges associated with the supply chain. We have the capability to be self-sufficient in all areas if we allow the growth to come to our State. Part of labor shortages to the State is unaffordability due to high taxes. Once we correct the taxation issue, we will attract more people to Nebraska. We also could hire, legally, migrant workers to help throughout the state in agriculture, tourism, and services. We need to utilize our human resources responsibly to benefit the migrant workers and their families as well as our own businesses and people

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Several ideas for addressing overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services include rather than imprisoning non-violent crimes, I suggest the discipline be changed to house arrest with ankle bracelet monitoring and restrictive movements to work and home. Authorized activity such as attending family sporting events would be allowed. Additionally, everyone as part of their restitution would have to participate in community service weekly until their sentencing is complete. Individuals would continue to contribute to society while caring for their families.

Secondly, use the unoccupied buildings throughout Nebraska, such as the Hastings Regional Center campus, to house specific groups of inmates or specific custody levels.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I do believe Nebraska elections are free, with every Nebraskan having the ability to vote. We have in person voting, absentee voting and mail in ballots. Regarding fairness, as a first-time candidate running for office and being excluded from multiple forums even after a call or email, I question the fairness of elections. As a voter it is my right to see and hear all the candidates regardless of funding and their war chest of money. Candidates should earn a vote rather than buying a vote. I believe we can enhance the security of our voting by bringing polling booths into senior living homes, rather than having a second individual “drop off” their ballot in a vote box. Also, re-registering to vote each time we renew our ID or driver’s license would help to eliminate dead people voting. Additionally, I believe a “hand count” of votes by a human should take place first, followed by a machine count to verify the information. Any machine used should be subject to inspection at any time to ensure the security of the count and the machine.

Theresa Thibodeau

Political Party: Republican

Running Mate: Trent Loos

Theresa Thibodeau (Theresa Thibodeau)

Tell us about yourself.

I have an extensive background that has afforded me the opportunities to build relationships with everyday Nebraskans. I have worked in Human Resources and managed multi-million dollar accounts. I have stayed at home with my children, and have prepared thousands of children for school through my early learning academy, thus having first-hand experience of the concerns of moms and parents. In addition to my personal and business experience, I have served on government boards, served the Nebraska legislature, and have worked to support the community. I have had experience with the government as a lawmaker, business owner, and resident. I am the only candidate who has worked to improve all levels of government, from city planning to the state level.

Why are you running for this office?

I’ve been involved in local and state politics for over ten years and played an instrumental role in getting conservative candidates elected in Douglas County up and down the ballot. I’ve served in the legislature, chaired the Douglas County Republican Party, and served on the Omaha Personnel Board and a Judicial nominating committee. I reviewed the slate of candidates and felt that I had the public and private business experience to lead our great state. Having worked in Human Resources, served on multiple boards, and owned my own business, I have spoken and listened to Nebraska families and what is important to them. I have developed relationships and focused on open communication in my endeavors. I believe a personal connection builds trust in leadership and lets people know that you are listening, that you care, and that no matter your decision, they have been heard. I have the ideas and vision to lead this state and have Nebraska serve as an example for the rest of our nation.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Nebraska’s governor should concentrate on the issues that most affect our state.

My economic priorities would include:

Aggressively scouring the state budget to find spending cuts.

Digging into our tax policy to find taxes we can cut.

Stopping the passage of any new taxes.

I would push to get parents more involved in their children’s school decisions in education, whether curriculum or social policies. I would also oppose any efforts to reduce voter oversight of education policy.

Public safety must also be a priority. That means supporting our law enforcement professionals as they do tough jobs.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

For over ten years, my involvement in local and state politics has played an instrumental role in getting conservative candidates elected in Douglas County up and down the ballot. I’ve served in the legislature, chaired the Douglas County Republican Party, and served on the Omaha Personnel Board and a Judicial nominating committee. I’m experienced in Human Resources, have served on multiple non-profit boards, and owned a successful small business that I built from the ground up. I have spoken and listened to Nebraska families and what is important to them. Through all of my experience, I have seen and witnessed first-hand what works and what doesn’t for Nebraskans.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Nebraskans are suffering from the burdens of property taxes, and property tax relief will be my first priority. Once we have provided true property tax relief, we can further reduce income tax, address the inheritance tax, and address the cost to license automobiles. However, property tax relief must come first. I propose that the State of Nebraska replace the current school funding formula and fund our education per student. Each school district will know its budget and plan accordingly on how it would like to spend it.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

Having a low unemployment rate does not always mean economic growth. While Nebraska kept a low unemployment rate, employers across the state have been struggling to fill open positions, even to the point where they have had to shut down due to not having enough employees to meet the needs of the business. The low unemployment rate does not consider the number of people who have left the workforce. The governor must work with private businesses, colleges, universities, and high schools to graduate young people ready to enter the workforce.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

The State of Nebraska should work side by side with non-profits that support the development of first-time homes and apartments and organizations that train and mentor new builders. Promoting NIFA loans and cutting red tape for builders to cut costs and make it profitable for companies to build more affordable housing.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

The governor cannot directly affect the supply chain. Still, they can create a more inviting environment to increase the recruitment of manufacturing companies and promote entrepreneurship by reducing the burden of high taxes and red tape. Also, realizing that our state is not a one-size-fits-all, we need to work and promote the economic drivers specific to each community. Work with high schools and community colleges to promote expanded dual enrollment and various opportunities available after high school.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Nebraska needs a new prison. The new prison will help address the overcrowding issue and allow a safer work environment for corrections officers and others who enter the building to offer services.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Moving forward, to ensure election integrity, I would like to put forward many initiatives. Voter ID is a must, creating more efficient ways to clean up the voter rolls and make sure deceased individuals are removed, tightening up ballot harvesting laws, and putting harsh penalties on anyone who breaks the law. Removing ballot boxes and reducing early voting to 10 days before any election. Requiring mail-in ballots to contain a copy of an individual’s ID and accepting mail-in ballots only from people who are away at school or serving in our military.

Jim Pillen

Political Party: Republican

Running Mate: Joe Kelly

Jim Pillen (Jim Pillen)

Tell us about yourself.

I’m a Christian, conservative Republican, a livestock producer, a businessman, a farmer, and a veterinarian. I’ve spent my entire life in Nebraska agriculture, growing up farming with my dad and brothers. I played football for Coach Osborne at UNL, became a veterinarian, and then partnered with my dad, Dale, to raise 60 sows and 1,200 market hogs on a dirt lot on our home farm. Starting from that dirt lot, I founded Pillen Family Farms, a family-owned, family-run business that has created over 1,000 Nebraska jobs. At the center of my life are my faith and my family: my wife, Suzanne; our four children, Sarah, Brock, Polly, and Izic; and our seven grandchildren, Will, Halle, Eloise, Henry, Harrison, Ava, and Thomas

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for governor to keep Nebraska great for all our kids and grandkids. That means fixing our broken property tax system, keeping more of our kids here, strengthening our rural communities, defending agriculture, and preserving the Christian, conservative values that make Nebraska so special.

What would be your top priority if elected?

We need transformational change to solve our property tax problem. High property taxes hurt every Nebraskan and make our state less competitive. Governor Ricketts has made good on his promise to address property taxes every year he’s been in office, but still, property taxes remain too high. The problems have to be addressed, starting with local spending.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I’ve spent my entire life in Nebraska agriculture. I’ve built a successful agribusiness from the ground up, creating over 1,000 Nebraska jobs. I know how to grow our economy because I’ve built, invested, and hired here. I know how to support our farmers and ranchers because I’m one of them. My wife, Suzanne, and I have been raising kids here for over 40 years, so we know what it takes to ensure our young people can succeed. I’ll bring all of this experience to the table as Nebraska’s next governor.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Nebraska is a high-tax state across the board, but my first priority is addressing the property tax issue. We need tighter spending controls at all levels of government, because your property tax dollars are levied and spent locally, not by the state. Next, we need to provide additional property tax relief to saw the property tax “leg” of the “three-legged stool” of Nebraska’s tax code down to size. We need to adopt an income-based assessment system to more fairly value ag land. Finally, we need to reform how we distribute state aid to education. The current system is outdated and unfair.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

The best thing we can do is to keep more of our kids here and ensure that every one of them has an advanced skillset so that they can get a good job.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I believe in the free market, and I want to work with business leaders and community leaders alike to make sure we have housing where we need it, especially in rural Nebraska. Housing is critical for attracting new investments, opportunities, and people to our rural communities.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As governor, I will use every tool in the toolbox to help job creators attract and retain world-class talent, starting right here at home. I will do everything in my power to cut red tape and regulations and make it easier to do business in Nebraska. Nebraska is the very best of America, and if we do a better job of telling people about it, improving education, and competing for talent, we’re going to see even greater results.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Public safety is a core function of government, and our prison system plays a big role. We need to make additional investments in our corrections system to expand capacity, enhance programming, and reduce recidivism. We cannot allow dangerous criminals back onto our streets before they’ve served their time.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

We need a voter ID requirement to ensure the security of our elections. That’s why I strongly support the Voter ID ballot initiative. Nebraskans deserve the confidence of knowing that this commonsense measure is in place to prevent fraudulent votes from being cast.

Troy Wentz

Political Party: Republican

Troy Wentz (Troy Wentz)

Tell us about yourself.

At my website TroyWe.xyz you can learn about my beliefs and ideas and if you pick About Me you’ll read: I am a spiritual person who enjoys creating & helping others. Grew up on a farm, became a programmer analyst and manufacturing engineering technician, then moved back to the country to help my parents farm. It gave me more time to create & become a Jack of many trades. Some of my interests are inventing, reiki, problem solving, dowsing, movies, welding, yoga & writing a screenplay: Thee Unknown God. I care about our Earth and take time to listen to our Nature’s God.

Why are you running for this office?

I don’t like the direction Biden is taking America. Nebraska’s government is taking to much money. I’d like to bring Republicans, Independents and Democrats together to: Rise up against the Demon crats. * Change our property taxes from a Market Value to Size system. * Cut our government by 40% to create a balanced, smaller & efficient one. * Create secure & transparent voting for our Republic & more.

What would be your top priority if elected?

So many, but one: Property Tax system Change from Market Value to Size. You have a $100,000 house. People around you are paying $150,000 or more for houses. Your property taxes go up. The Size system. People pay more around you, your property taxes Stay The Same unless you make your house larger. Yes, you will have to vote more, whether to give the government schools/agencies more money, but your property taxes will not increase automatically if market values go higher.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Being a Jack of many, not all trades. Working in a wide range of jobs from farming to paid daily temporary jobs, computer programming, manufacturing engineering and more. Being a polymathic type of person with some knowledge in many areas. People who are masters in their field can do things quicker than I but I can see the many parts to find a solution to a problem. Not a radical Green New Deal person but connected to Nature’s God.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes, support. See Why are you running for this office? and What would be your top priority if elected? and multiple pages on my website TroyWe.xyz. I would eliminate many of the sales tax exemptions but I want to have sales taxes and a reformed property tax system be the only 2 taxes. Eliminating income and death taxes.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

We have low unemployment but employers can’t find workers because Nursing Home Joe Biden, the Obama people who control him and Pete Buttigieg are incompetent, stupid people. Stop paying people not to work. Stop firing people because they won’t get a covid shot?

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

This is something I will have to bring people together to find a solution, because I don’t have this problem. I converted a barn swallow, mouse occupied 1 level 12 x 26 junk shed into a 2 level Little House on the Prairie after salvaging a barn for a cost of less than $3,000.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

We have low unemployment but employers can’t find workers because Nursing Home Joe Biden, the Obama people who control him and Pete Buttigieg are incompetent, stupid people. Stop paying people not to work. Stop firing people because they won’t get a covid shot?

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

First find the reasons people are committing crimes? Are government programs such as the welfare system creating more crime? Are some public schools adding to crime when kids can’t read and write? And are there better solutions than prison, such as the Delancey Street Foundation programs? I have a link on my website and I was impressed when I visited their facility.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

I believe the elections are free but not fair and secure. When Lancaster election officials took money from Facebook, that was wrong and people should go to jail. I believe in having voter ID and have other thoughts in the section of my website //TroyWe.xyz/VoteUnicam.pdf

Charles Herbster

Political Party: Republican

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Charles Herbster (Charles Herbster)

Breland Ridenour

Political Party: Republican

Breland Ridenour (Breland Ridenour)

Tell us about yourself.

I was raised and homeschooled in rural Nebraska. Currently, I am an IT Manager for an Omaha-based company. My background is in technology within the military, healthcare, and private sectors. I am married with two children.

Why are you running for this office?

Our state needs a leader that relates to the needs of ALL Nebraskans and will prioritize those needs, and who will fight for the liberties of all Nebraskans. We need a leader who will lead our state to greater success by implementing sustainable solutions with an objective perspective that is not influenced by an outside agenda. I am running because I am that leader. I want Nebraska known for leading by example in all areas, to include education, economy, and liberty. I want to bring honesty, integrity, and transparency into our highest elected office. We need a leader that Nebraskans can trust. I have been proving my trustworthiness by my actions and consistency of my principles.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Protecting the life and liberties of Nebraskans.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I am a seasoned manager and leader due to my personal training endeavors and professional experiences. I pride myself on my ability to communicate, especially with parties of different opinions. I am experienced in making the tough call, finding the middle ground, and taking the initiative to lead by example. I have personally thrown myself into challenging scenarios and have learned to adapt and overcome grueling obstacles. Furthermore, my extensive experience in technology will allow me to ensure Nebraska stays relevant in this technological age. Technology can be leveraged to better our local industries, save tax money, and grow our state.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Our current tax system is a ticking time-bomb. Tax relief is a top priority for me. As a middle-class citizen, I feel the sting of exorbitant property taxes.I propose eliminating property, income, corporate, and inheritance taxes. This can be done by working with our legislature to implement the EPIC tax plan.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

I aim to support our local businesses and invest in our infrastructure so local businesses can continue to grow and provide employment opportunities. Simultaneously, I will continue to expand the population in our state by addressing and fixing the issues which have crippled population increase and retention.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I will leverage the free market and work with our local builders and municipalities to develop “right-sized” housing. I will address the core causes to the rising cost of housing, i.e., property taxes, supply limitations, unnecessary regulations, local zoning requirements, etc

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As governor, I will constantly be interfacing with our fellow states to expedite and ensure Nebraska businesses are receiving the supplies they need. We must address the core issues of supply chain interruptions. One of the issues is a loss of personal liberties enforced by other states and businesses. Personal liberties must be protected, or we will continue to see disruption in our supply chain. I will also work with our federal government to keep the ports and shipping hubs open, even during a pandemic or crisis. Shutting down the economy should not be an option.

Labor shortages are being caused by a multitude of issues including: a lack of population growth in Nebraska, bad social service policies, failure to retain our population, infringement on the medical rights of employees, and parents staying home with their kids due to local schools making policies that are harmful to their children.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I would work to reform our corrections system. We need to establish training and rehabilitation to get non-violent, non-reoffending criminals integrated back into society as productive citizens while keeping the dangerous criminals locked away. I also support the death penalty.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

It has been proven that there are multiple vulnerabilities in our local election system. Identifying and fixing all these vulnerabilities is a critical priority for me. Nebraskans are losing faith in our election system, for good reason, and we need to ensure that integrity is maintained for all political parties.

Carol Blood

Political Party: Democrat

Running Mate: Al Davis

Carol Blood (Carol Blood)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a Nebraska Native, Born in McCook, raised in rural Adams County and I raised my own family in Sarpy County. We also have a family farm in Clay County, Nebraska. My husband Joe and I have been married for 35 years and we have three adult children and ten grandchildren. We have lived in Bellevue for 30 years. By trade I write business plans and feasibility assessments and help with corporate training. Prior to that I was a director of a Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

Why are you running for this office?

It is clear Nebraskans want a governor who will work hard to bring our residents back together by inspiring hope and working to transform our divisions. We can once, again, normalize listening to understand each other when we talk about the issues that divide us. We can extend grace and seek out common interests to build a better Nebraska because when we find our common ground, we are strong. We can start to tear away labels that keep us apart and find ways to generate productive civic action and policies that benefit most Nebraskans, not just a small privileged few. This US vs THEM narrative is killing this country and running good government.

Together our voices are strong. We can work together to make a better Nebraska. Our shared future depends on us. We can work together to heal Nebraska from toxic polarization, one Nebraskan at a time. I know we can make this a reality because I refuse to participate in the rhetoric and was the only candidate who came out immediately with solutions and a platform for all instead to trying to anger the masses or create fear in voters. I believe when candidates do these things, they don’t really have to address the true issues that touch Nebraskans on a daily basis. This negative narrative is meant to distract voters. I bring a more effective type of leadership where we can bring all voices to the table, even when we don’t agree. My track record shows a long history of me doing this very thing.

What would be your top priority if elected?

Protecting Nebraska Ag after experiencing supply chain issues, drought, property rights issues and the recent threats of eminent domain. Provide sustainable tax relief. Implement long-term solutions to the overcrowding in Nebraska prisons. Push forward technology to protect the state from cybersecurity threats and streamline services to the public. Create a K-14 education that allows Nebraskans the ability to receive two years of community college to address workforce shortages. Tackle workforce holistically including childcare, housing, training and recruitment. Make Nebraska better for all.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I served for eight years on the Bellevue City Council as the At-Large (city-wide) representative from 2008 to 2016. I was then elected to serve four years in the Nebraska Legislature in District 3 (Western Bellevue/Eastern Papillion), and re-elected to serve a second term. As a State Senator I have successfully brought forward over 30 items of legislation that has been successfully passed with strong bi-partisan support. While on the Bellevue City Council, I championed efforts that saved our local taxpayers over twenty million dollars. Prior to serving as an elected official, I served for decades as a community volunteer and advocate for a variety of area causes. There are too many to list, but include serving on the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation in support of our first responders for ten years (8 years as chair), serving on the Sarpy County Museum Board, serving as the volunteer manager of the Bellevue Farmers’ Market, facilitating food drives for area pantries and homeless shelters, facilitating events for area Veterans and Military Families, facilitating Period Poverty Drives for area schools and shelters, facilitating events at area assisted living facilities and much more. I believe it is important to serve as a steward in as many capacities as is possible.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

I do support tax relief for Nebraskans but feel it is necessary to select methods that are sustainable and will create true relief, and not kick the can down the road as what has happened for several decades in Nebraska. It needs to be tackled in several ways. First of all, Nebraska has passed down unfunded and underfunded mandates to Nebraska subdivisions for decades. Counties are creatures of the state and when we hand down millions of extra costs, they have few choices to balance their budget and unfortunately the choice is to raise property taxes. Yet the state tends to create the illusion that they play no role in raising your property taxes. I encourage you to read my blog on my campaign website, for a comprehensive explanation on this issue. Secondly, we must fully fund our schools as the current TEEOSA formula is ineffective. Lastly, I would insist that Nebraska start implementing what are known as circuit-breaker threshold bills to reduce property taxes for Nebraskans including Nebraska Farms. Targeted tax breaks provide property tax relief when a taxpayer needs it the most and when a property tax bill exceeds a certain percentage of a taxpayer’s income, this is especially effective when Nebraska Agriculture experiences a crisis such as drought or when a family experiences a loss of income. This will set a strong foundation to allow us to address the bigger issue of how we change our overall tax structure.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

I think it is very important that we point out that our unemployment rate is actually only those who are looking for a job. We can continue to keep Nebraskans employed and recruit new workers by restructuring our development strategies such as tapping into the talent pool of retired Nebraskans, continue to remove licensure hurdles to employment, support K-14 education that allows all Nebraskans the ability to receive two years of free community college or certification classes, encourage “grow where you are” programming in areas such as healthcare helping those already in the system such as housekeeping, intake, etc. go up the ladder to become nurses/techs/nursing assistants and more, grow programming that allows high school students to earn certifications and college credits while still in the K-12 system. Nebraska needs an inclusive economic development plant to move forward in dynamic industries to recruit from historically overlooked communities and provide good paying jobs. Nebraska must work on affordable housing options, invest in broader childcare options and create a welcoming environment for all.

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Nebraska continues to invest millions of dollars into workforce and affordable housing in both rural and urban Nebraska. In order to move this forward in a timelier manner, it is necessary to find creative ways to make this happen. Working together with local government tools such as inclusionary zoning and changing building codes to make it easier for stakeholders to rehabilitate older buildings, and create additional funding models. Nebraska can continue to embrace programming such as revolving affordable housing loan funds for affordable housing projects with a focus on transportation allowing those who live in this housing to have easy access to things like bus service, bike paths and walking paths when available. Nebraska needs to help local communities access tools such as buy-down programs that allows the fund to cover the difference between market rate and affordable rent and allows for more attainable housing units for the public. Nebraska is missing out on building artist communities, much as they have in Iowa. These development often work on a bonus equity basis where its residents build equity of up to $10,000 over a period of ten years and can then use those funds for a down payment on a future home. Lease to purchase programs also provide options for families to go from renter to home owner after 10-15 years. There are many creative options that do not involve taxpayer dollars, but do involve good legislation at the state level.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I feel I did address the labor shortage issue when speaking about the unemployment rate on an earlier question. With that said, one of the more simple ways to address our supply chain issues is to buy local. When you make your supply chain local and reshore, you bring your supply chain closer such as using local supply centers. In a global economy, many have sought their products using cheaper labor overseas. If we tap into our local power, we can be more resilient and source from multiple locations instead of one, encourage our businesses to hold inventory as safety stock, build back up capacity, clearly map out your supply networks utilize AI, when possible, to save money and time and make sure our infrastructure has continued investment because in a global society it is paramount that we have the ability to get from Point A to Point B, have easily accessed transportation systems such as rail or air and have appropriate access to broadband for all.

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Nebraska can’t build its way out of this crisis. It needs to be a multi-faceted approach. Although it is clear that new facilities are needed, we must work on decarceration strategies because the vast majority of those who are incarcerated will one day be our neighbors and rehabilitation is key to helping them integrate into our communities and become good citizens. Nebraska needs to work on Justice Reform that uses evidence-based practices and works toward successful reentry and integration into their communities. Continue to support pre-trial or deferred prosecution programming using problem-solving courts such as drug courts, veteran’s courts, and other focused courts that are combined with treatment options, incentives, drug testing and aftercare. Grow our centralized reentry planning using trained specialists with of being released instead of jamming out with now programming. Project our cost savings to our taxpayers using effective programming instead of only incarcerations to educate the public on the importance of protecting the public through rehabilitation.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Based on the data and science provided by our Secretary of State’s office and our local election commissioners, I do believe our elections are free, fair and secure.

Roy Harris

Political Party: Democrat

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Scott Zimmerman

Political Party: Libertarian

Scott Zimmerman (Scott Zimmerman)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a Master Certified Educator, husband, father and grandfather. I am a 6th Generation Nebraskan who will be laid to rest in the same cemetery as my Nebraska ancestors. I have a vested interest in Nebraska and a strong desire to see Nebraska emerge as a leader in our Nation. I am a true servant leader. I build coalitions to accomplish tasks and believe that state leadership must make serving the people their only priority.

Why are you running for this office?

I believe that Nebraska deserves better! I became frustrated by the political climate and politics as usual to the point that I had to do something. I want Nebraska to be a place my children never feel as if they need to leave in order to live their lives.

What would be your top priority if elected?

My top priority would be to revitalize education in the state of Nebraska. We need to focus on allowing teachers to teach and making it easier to grow in that responsibility. The Public education sector is doing the absolute best it can, with the resources and constraints they are provided. The way our children learn and develop has changed dynamically in the last ten years and it is time for us to change the way we expect them to learn. I will work to bring Nebraska to the forefront of education in our Nation.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

With over 2 decades of Leadership experience, I excel at building highly effective teams and at retaining talented individuals. I put the right people in the right places at the right time to do the best job that can be done. As a Libertarian candidate, I am able to serve the people of our state, in all decisions, and will always hold the needs of Nebraskans first.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Tax relief is on top of my list of priorities in Nebraska. We really have an over dependence on Government funded resources. There are many opportunities for us to utilize funds to re-invest in our economy and build our communities out of this dependency. By reducing the size and scope of these Government funded resources, I will be able to begin with ending property tax burdens to those Nebrakans which own their property, free and clear, without liens or subsidies, and are of retirement age. I will then eliminate income tax withholding from those workers who are under 18 years of age.

Nebraska has consistently recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates during the pandemic. How would you continue the streak as governor?

Nebraskans need to work. As governor of Nebraska, I will advocate diligently, to expand private post-secondary opportunities in Nebraska. I will focus on bringing Trade schools, focused on high demand fields, to help retain and attract future residents in Nebraska. With our Nebraska reputation of a strong work ethic and access to highly qualified professionals, I will focus on getting small businesses up and operational and I will work to eliminate any government regulations which might interfere with the expansion within our communities!

What plan do you have to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Ultimately, we need to reduce the property tax burden on our land and property owners. I would propose eliminating the market value tax evaluations and replacing them with an incremental increase, dependent on your Deed or lien holders interest in the property. Properties for profit, would also be subjected to the same incremental increase, dependent on revenue generated.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I would focus on deregulating and getting government involvement out of the way of progress. With a focus on educating and retaining talent in Nebraska, we can get Nebraska working again!

As governor, how would you address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Incarceration in our state prisons should be a last resort and reserved for violent offenders and individuals who are a true threat to our safety and security. I will work to reduce the burden on this system by revising or eliminating prison terms for offenders of victimless crimes, which are the majority in the system today. I will divert resources into rehabilitation and mental health programs in order to support these individuals’ transition to becoming better citizens of Nebraska. The Judicial system must be non-political and I will work to ensure equality before the law is the top priority in our Judicial system.

Do you believe Nebraska’s elections are free, fair and secure?

Personally, I have never had a concern about voting in Nebraska. Recently, this has become a main topic. I have listened to individuals on both sides and there are very valid points from each. When election integrity is of concern, the Election commissioners in each county should be held to the highest standards and be subjected to audits and validations. These individuals have a responsibility to serve their communities and take an oath to protect our constitutional rights. Voting is an essential component of that protection.

