VOTER’S GUIDE: Lancaster County offices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All eight countywide elected offices in Lancaster County will appear on the November ballot, along with three seats on the county board of commissioners. Only three of those races feature a contested primary.

For Lancaster County Commissioner District 3, Republicans have a three-way primary between five-term incumbent Deb Schorr, former Lincoln Public Schools’ board member Matt Schulte and Travis Filing.

Public Defender Joe Nigro is being challenged in the Democratic Primary by Deputy Public Defender Kristi Egger.

Democrat Rachel Garver is on the November ballot for a second term to lead the county treasurer’s office. She’ll face the winner of the Republican Primary. Small business owner Tracy Refior is up against Jasmine Gibson, a title clerk in the treasurer’s office.

Unopposed candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November.

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the race. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONER DIST. 3

Matt Schulte

Political Party: Republican

Matt Schulte (Matt Schulte)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Executive Director of Campus Life, 2011-present

Elected Member of Board of Education 2015-2019

Why are you running for office?

When elected I will be a for-the-people official: pro-life, pro-business, pro-election security, pro-public safety. I will bring these Republican values with me into the board room each week.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

I will fight to eliminate wasteful spending. The county board’s budget has exceeded inflation by 178% over inflation in the last 10 years (not including ARPA funds). I will reprioritize infrastructure. Our roads and bridges have continued to be neglected for far too long.

Travis Filing

Political Party: Republican

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Deb Schorr

Political Party: Republican

Deb Schorr (Deb Schorr)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Auditor for the former FirstTier Bank, Executive Assistant to Governor Kay Orr, Non-Profit Fundraising Consultant, Community Volunteer

Elected to the Lancaster County Board in 2003 and reelected in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019.

Why are you running for office?

I am running to continue to be a conservative, business focused voice on the County Board focusing on 3 priority areas; infrastructure financing, promoting economic development and tourism, and property tax relief. My years of public service come with knowledge, perspective, and connections with local, state, and federal leaders. The relationships I have built with constituents and community stakeholders are extremely valuable and help to move Lincoln and Lancaster County forward. I am pro-family, pro-law enforcement, pro-business, and strongly support our veterans.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Infrastructure improvements are a critical issue for Lancaster County. This means allocating additional funding and finding new revenue sources to pave and better maintain our roads as well as renovating and replacing our bridges. Infrastructure is also the expansion of broadband into rural parts of the county, water quality and quantity improvements projects, recruitment of expanded air service, and replacement of culverts to improve water flows following heavy rain events to prevent flooding. I will continue to advocate strongly for all these infrastructure concerns.

LANCASTER COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER

Kristi Egger

Political Party: Democrat

Kristi Egger (Kristi Egger)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I served as Deputy Public Defender in Hall County for a year, then 32 years as Deputy Public Defender in Lancaster County. Over my 33-year career, I was lead counsel in thousands of cases, trained and supervised law clerks, and mentored young attorneys. Very few attorneys have the experience I have handling juvenile, felony, misdemeanor, appeals, and mental health cases. With extensive work with our case management system, I am well-prepared to administer case assignments and caseloads. My years of hands-on work in Nebraska’s justice system have given me the tools necessary to effectively lead the office. See my website to learn more. www.KristiEgger.org

Why are you running for office?

Frankly, I am running because it is the right thing to do. It is necessary to restore the Public Defender’s Office to the position of respect that it previously had and to improve morale in the workplace. I will work full-time at the office, supporting all the attorneys and staff through mentoring, working side by side, and leading by example. Like every other elected Public Defender in Nebraska, the Lancaster County Public Defender needs to be physically present and involved in court. I will not be an absentee boss.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

In a word, overincarceration. Warehousing people in jail has never worked. The majority of our clients have substance use and/or mental health issues. Diversion, Drug Court, Mental Health Court/Diversion, and Veterans Court are all effective and humane ways to help clients without simply throwing them in jail. The focus should be on getting people the treatment they need. I will work to decrease overincarceration, increase participation in problem-solving courts, advocate to establish a Mental Health Court, and assist the legislative process as needed. We can reform the cash bond system. It unjustly penalizes the poor and leads to excessive incarceration, at great cost to taxpayers. I will work with criminal justice reform advocates and legislators to aid in fixing this broken system. I will work with the County Attorney to get more people into Diversion and other problem solving courts, which again, will help clients and their families, and save taxpayer money. We must keep fighting to end racism and discrimination in Nebraska’s criminal justice system. All these measures will help reduce the number of people incarcerated at taxpayer expense.

Joe Nigro, Incumbent

Political Party: Democrat

Joe Nigro (Joe Nigro)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have worked in the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office for 38 years. I was elected as the Lancaster County Public Defender in 2014, and I was re-elected in 2018.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election as the Lancaster County Public Defender to continue the tradition of our office providing excellent legal representation for the poor, and to continue to work on on reforming the criminal justice system to make it work better and more fairly, while at the same time increasing community safety. Under my leadership, we added social workers to our staff to better serve our many clients with mental health and substance abuse issues.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top priority is ending mass incarceration. We can achieve this while at the same time ending racism in the criminal justice system, and reducing the number of people with mental health issues in the system. To do this we need to end the failed War on Drugs, and instead treat substance abuse as a health problem instead of a criminal one. We need to end the cash bail system which punishes poverty. We need to increase mental health services. We need to expand our diversion programs and our problem solving courts, including establishing a mental health court.

LANCASTER COUNTY TREASURER

Tracy Refior

Political Party: Republican

Tracy Refior (Tracy Refior)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I ran for Airport Authority in 2021 and wasn’t successful for that bid. I’ve been a Financial Advisor for nearly 30yrs and small business owner.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for Lancaster County Treasurer because I think the people deserve better. I want to bring Transparency, efficiency, and professionalism back to this county office.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Top issue to tackle is total Transparency and making the DMV run more efficiently. As the custodial of county funds, the elected treasurer works for the people not the other way around.

Jasmine Gibson

Political Party: Republican

Jasmine Gibson (The Modern Image)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am running for office for the first time, and I am excited. Currently, I work for Lancaster County Treasurer as a Title Clerk. May 18th will be my sixth anniversary there. I have taken payments, processed titles, new registrations, and renewals during that time. I’ve done daily balancing and helped with the office balancing; I’ve audited titles and processed dealer titles. I quickly learned the new system that we got over two years ago, and I was then able to show coworkers some of its capabilities. Before that, I managed a storage facility. In my twenties, I worked for a temporary agency. Because of my skills and ability to learn quickly, I was always offered a position as soon as one ended. During that time, I was able to work in many different industries. I enjoyed learning how businesses ran and absorbed all of the information that I could. I then applied what I learned to my next position. During that time, I also prepared taxes part-time.

Why are you running for office?

As I have mentioned, I am currently a Title Clerk for Lancaster County Treasurer. My time with the County has taught me so much. I’ve been able to help and serve so many people, including our dealerships. While assisting people, I have listened to their ideas, complaints, and suggestions. By listening, I’ve been able to formulate ideas that will improve our current processes, provide better experiences for our citizens, and decrease wait times. I decided to run because I enjoy and care about what I do. I also know that running for County Treasurer is the only way that much-needed changes will be implemented. Our community needs and deserves someone who knows what the position entails, has experience in it, and isn’t running just to be in office somewhere for anything that they can. Most people who remember me assisting them will tell you that I’m knowledgeable, efficient, hardworking, and passionate about my job. If elected, I will apply my expertise, let my work ethic guide me, and continue striving for the betterment of our community.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

There are so many issues to tackle. Some of the issues are: keeping the line inside the building, adding additional locations (whether that means an actual building or providing kiosks so that the primary area is not congested), adding staff, putting the handicap desk back in the front of the building, working hand in hand with dealerships (realizing that having a good process that involves them will be beneficial to the public), employee retention, keeping a single line so that the people who were waiting first are served first, training based on efficiency as well as knowledge, and true transparency (letting the public and employees know of changes and being honest with them about my intentions). Given my interoffice experience, I’ve got ideas for all of my priorities. These are ideas that I know will work and be beneficial to Lancaster County’s citizens.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.