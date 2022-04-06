VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Along with the race for Nebraska Governor, all four other statewide executive offices will appear on the November ballot.

In the race for secretary of state, incumbent Bob Evnen is running for a second term. He shares the republican primary with Rex Schroder and Robert J. Borer. No other candidates filed for the race.

Incumbent Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, the state’s top law enforcement officer, decided not to seek a third four-year term and will leave office in January.

Republicans have held the office of attorney general for more than seven decades, and two candidates are running in the Nebraska primary.

State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln serves as the current speaker of the Unicameral. He’s joined by Jennifer Hicks, of Peru.

Legalize Marijuana NOW candidate Larry Bolinger will also appear on the ballot.

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is seeking a return to the state auditor’s office. He served two terms as Auditor of Public Accounts from 2007-2015.

Foley will share the republican primary with Larry Anderson, also of Lincoln.

Libertarian Gene Siadek and Legal Marijuana NOW’s Leroy Lopez will also appear on the ballot.

In the running for Nebraska State Treasurer, first-term republican incumbent John Murante faces a primary challenge from Paul Anderson.

Katrina Tomsen will represent the Libertarian Party in the race.

Democrats did not field a candidate for any statewide executive office.

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the race. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Bob Evnen, Incumbent

Political Party: Republican

Bob Evnen (Bob Evnen)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Nebraska Secretary of State, 2019-present; Member, Nebraska State Board of Education, 2005-2012; Attorney in private practice, 1987-2018.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running to continue my work expanding Nebraska’s economy through trade missions that increase Nebraska’s export markets, to continue securing Nebraska elections through Voter ID, Winner-Take-All in casting our electoral votes, prohibiting private funding of election operations (so-called “Zuckerbucks”), further securing ballot drop boxes, and to continue to lead our state in the many other duties of the Secretary of State.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Further securing our elections, especially in early voting; opening and expanding international markets for Nebraska agriculture and other businesses.

Rex Schroder

Political Party: Republican

Rex Schroder (Rex Schroder)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Candidate did not answer.

Why are you running for office?

Passion for the constitution

To serve the people of Nebraska

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Restore election integrity

Robert Borer

Political Party: Republican

Robert Borer (Robert Borer)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Not a politician. Just a patriot. Retired Fire Captain with Lincoln Fire & Rescue (27 years). Congressional Public Safety Medal of Valor Award recipient, our nation’s highest civilian distinction for courage and bravery.

Why are you running for office?

Election integrity can only happen with the right people in charge. If we don’t have free, fair, and honest elections, we don’t have a voice on taxes, foreign trade, or unconstitutional mandates. Your vote is the ultimate measure of accountability for public servants. I intend to fight the frontline for the sanctity of your vote and the security of our elections so that the “Good Life” is greater for future generations.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Election Security. I have a plan to ACT - to hold local and state government officials and agencies ACCOUNTABLE, have the moral COURAGE to honor our Constitution and prioritize people over politics, and instill integrity back into our state’s elections and restore public confidence with TRANSPARENCY.

STATE TREASURER

John Murante, Incumbent

Political Party: Republican

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Paul Anderson

Political Party: Republican

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I’m retired from the US Navy Reserve (21 years) , and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe RR (35 years). I have run for 13 elective offices, but held none.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for this office because, as your state treasure, I pledge and promise to establish and maintain a high level of trust, integrity, and accountability, when it comes to spending or not spending, Nebraskans (hard earned) tax dollars.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

As state treasurer, one of my top issues will be, to work with the state legislature in getting legislation supporting required mediation and joint custody for divorcing parents with minor children. Child support collection is the responsibility of the treasures office. And child support has been used as a weapon against the non-custodial parent, and it’s the children of divorcing parents, who are the casualties!

Katrina Tomsen

Political Party: Libertarian

Candidate did not respond to survey.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Jennifer Hicks

Political Party: Republican

Jennifer Hicks (Jennifer Hicks)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have never held political office. I have spent the last eighteen years focusing on raising my three boys, all of whom have been homeschooled. During that time, I have not worked outside the home, but I have been involved with organizations in which my kids took part, such as 4-H and Civil Air Patrol. Prior to staying home to raise my kids, I worked as a Claims Adjudicator for Social Security Disability. In the last couple of years I have been extensively involved in activism involving election integrity, medical freedom, Second Amendment issues, and battling against the teaching of CSE and CRT in schools. I maintain the voicesofnebraska.com website, where I post many articles regarding my political views. I believe that all experience has the potential to be beneficial and to inform a person’s actions. What is LEARNED from experience determines whether or not that experience brings with it a benefit, so I don’t believe that time spent inhabiting a role in government or politics is necessarily beneficial. (Senator Biden is the proof of that.)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I do not feel that I have any representation in government. My attempts to have my concerns addressed have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears. I am running for attorney general because we need someone in office who will speak up when people’s rights are being violated by elected officials who permit violations of the U.S. Constitution and the Nebraska State Constitution to go unanswered. Currently, the government is run by people whose priority is to protect their peers in office. We need true servants of the people who prioritize defending the rights of the people. We need officeholders who adhere to their oath. I believe that we need to restore the people to their rightful place in government, and to remind the government that they work for the people, not the other way around. When I look around at the world, I don’t like seeing what we’ve done to it. I would like to be part of the solution to fix it, and I believe that the government cannot effectively serve nor represent the people faithfully when they are not listening to them.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top priority is election integrity, and I am tackling that already. We need election integrity restored before the primary election. Our elections are currently run by Big Government and Big Tech, and the people have been removed from the election process. Our vote is our voice in government. Without that, we are not free people. I seek to restore “we the people” to our rightful role in government, and to remind the government that they work for us. Currently existing laws, including the U.S. Constitution, are not being followed to defend people’s rights. They should be. I would also prioritize protections of First Amendment rights, for I believe that the failure of our elected officials to defend our First Amendment rights is a primary reason why we are presently on the brink of losing our country. Upholding the First Amendment safeguards our Second Amendment as well, which is also a priority of mine.

Mike Hilgers

Political Party: Republican

Mike Hilgers (Mike Hilgers)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am a practicing litigation attorney with over 15 years of experience. Owner and founder of Hilgers Graben, named one of the fastest growing companies in the country by Inc. magazine.

I currently serve as Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature. I have represented District 21 for the last 6 years; I was elected originally in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for attorney general because Nebraska needs an attorney general who can protect the Constitution, enforce the rule of law, fight back against federal overreach, and help keep our communities safe.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

There are a number of critical issues that the next Attorney General will face. Among them are: protecting the Constitution and the rule of law; supporting law enforcement; protecting our water rights; and using business principles to find more value for taxpayers. I am prepared on day one to tackle these issues head on.

Larry Bolinger

Political Party: Legal Marijuana NOW

Larry Bolinger (Larry Bolinger)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have run for local, State, and Federal offices and have argued many policies. I am a Veteran of both the Airforce and Army National Guards. I earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Major in Political Science and Minor in Criminology with a concentration in government affairs and civic engagement. I studied law, constitutional law, international law, policies, and police procedures. I have conducted several research analysis to help argue for a change in policies that will help me achieve my goals.

Was on the City of Alliance Planning Commission for several years

Chairman for LMN Party of Nebraska District 3

I helped raise funds for Nebraska Boys Ranch, YMCA, ABATE, and the DAVA for disabled veterans.

Volunteer on the Activate Alliance Initiative. One of the programs I worked on is to create a bicycle share program for the city of Alliance.

Gave free rental space for the BBC tower to allow internet access for the local government in Alliance, NE.

Volunteer In Police Services (VIPS). This organization helps the local law enforcement where needed voluntarily.

Donated training materials to several police departments and law enforcement academies.

Why are you running for office?

My focus is on Law Reform, trying important cases, and working with programs that reduce recidivism.

Over the past 20 years, our government has been focused on harsher penalties, adding more law violations, and lacking diversion programs. So we ended up with a higher recidivism rate which caused Nebraska to have the highest per-capita prison population in the Nation. We need more focus on law reform, mainly working on victimless crimes. We need to push hard on diversion programs so we reduce the possibility that someone is going to be a repeat offender. When we make the change we reduce recidivism and we save the state a significant amount of money as each person in prison cost taxpayers $28,000 per year. Rehab and other diversion programs are far more successful and cost significantly less.

Law reform will be a big undertaking and I would need legal staffing that is up to date on laws, procedures, and statistics. They would need to be motivated for change and that might mean a revamp of legal staff to meet both what I expect, what I require to meet my goals, and what is needed to meet the needs of the people. I would hope to get some fresh new faces from our Law schools that are from Nebraska.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

I expect to try all important cases. There will not be cases approved based solely on political affiliation. Cases are based on what is a constitutional infraction or a possible infraction. Some examples of cases I would try are: issues of fraudulent enrichment practices and business ethics infractions in our banking industries. This would include extortion of funds from contractors and ethics violations in foreclosure practices. I would look into issues of the pharmaceutical companies in price gouging and unethical political activities. I would press charges against a government that willfully violates Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001. 1) knowingly and willfully; 2) make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; 3) in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative or judicial branch of the United States. IRS ethics violations and enrichment violations in their billing practices. I would look further into the Mead environment disaster and the EPA policy violations. I would look into the responsibility of the corporation and the responsibility of the government. The government has the obligation to act when a company does not.

Law enforcement reform. Continue the education on the Presidential taskforce on 21st Community policing

Bail Reform: There is a problem in our bail system where if you are wealthy you’re able to post bail and not see any jail time while if you are poor you go to jail. We need a better program that treats the poor and wealthy as equals when there is a crime committed.

Reform to reduce recidivism: I would support diversion programs. We do need to review our current correctional status. If we do need a new correctional facility. We may need a new correctional facility because the old one is run down. But we need to implement a diversion program. Statistically, we need to be running more diversion programs because it has proven to reduce recidivism by as much as 60%.

Veteran Funds: There has been an issue brought up of donations to help veterans are not being used to help veterans. For every $100,000 donated, only $9,000 is actually going to veterans. I will launch an audit to find those funds and hold those accountable for not doing what they promised to do.

Discrimination cases: There are several discrimination cases that I would like to push. In our country we have an amendment that states everyone has equal protection under the law. Many organizations and lawmakers have forgotten that. I will be the reminder that discrimination will not be tolerated.

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Mike Foley

Political Party: Republican

Mike Foley (Mike Foley)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

State Senator 2001-2007

State Auditor 2007-2015

Lt. Governor 2015 - present

Why are you running for office?

To aggressively and professionally ensure that public funds are spent properly and to root out waste, fraud and abuse of public resources.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Run the office of State Auditor in a competent and honorable manner to serve the taxpayers of Nebraska.

Larry Anderson

Political Party: Republican

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Gene Siadek

Political Party: Libertarian

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Leroy Lopez

Political Party: Legal Marijuana NOW

Leroy Lopez (Leroy Lopez)

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

Newcomer to Political Office

Small Business Owner for almost a year

Graduated from Southeast Community College in Mass Media/Communications

Graduated from Peru State College in Business Management

Managed Retail, Restaurant and Service Industry Businesses nearly 20 years

Why are you running for office?

I am running for State Auditor as part of the “We the People” movement. It is not what political power holds power, but that the power lies in “We the People” and not in lobbyists, corporations, PACs, NGOs, and special interests. Nebraskans want real people who will speak truth, righteousness, and who want to serve their state, not their own personal ambitions.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

I want full financial transparency and accountability from all the departments of the state. I will conduct investigations into PPP loans and other funds involved with Non-Government Organizations. I will work to find discrepancies and end unjustified payouts. As State Auditor, I want to put literal money back into the pockets of the taxpayer. I am willing to work with the governor, legislators, and heads of the different state entities to serve the people better. I have no loyalty to either major party, just loyal to my state and consider myself a Nebraskan first.

