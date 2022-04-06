Windy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong low pressure system in the northern plains will be moving very slowly east over the next couple of days. This means it will be windy with cooler temperatures and the chance for a few showers. It won’t be quite as windy on Friday, but still cool and breezy. The weekend will be warmer with more sunshine.

High wind warning for most of central and western Nebraska today and Thursday. Wind gusts in the warning area will be between 50 and 60 mph. Wind advisory for parts of eastern Nebraska Today and Thursday. Wind gusts in this area will be between 45 and 50 mph.

High wind warning and wind advisory for Wednesday and Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Wind gusts up to 60 mph in the High wind warning area. 45 to 50 mph in the advisory area. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and cooler Wednesday. Slight chance for a few sprinkles or light isolated showers this afternoon. High temperature in the Lincoln area will be in the mid 50s with a northwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Windy and cool Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, windy and cool for Wednesday night. Lows in the mid 30s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Wednesday night and continued windy. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, windy and colder on Thursday. A few sprinkles or flurries possible through out the day. Highs in the upper 40s with the northwest wind continuing 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 50 mph.

Windy and colder on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be cool with blustery conditions continuing. The weekend looks better with more sunshine on Saturday and seasonal temperatures. Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a small chance for rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with a chance of rain.

Warmer temperatures expected for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.