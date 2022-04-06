Woman driving stolen tortilla truck arrested following chase with State Patrol

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit with a stolen box truck Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., NSP was notified that a box truck had fled an attempted traffic stop with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office in Kearney. About five minutes later, a trooper located the truck as it was traveling eastbound on I-80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver again refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The truck drove recklessly, weaving between lanes and leaving the roadway at times. During the pursuit, NSP dispatch learned that the truck had been reported stolen out of Grand Island on Tuesday. Near mile marker 305 of I-80, the truck entered the median and rolled onto its side. Troopers were then able to take the driver into custody.

The driver, Tanika Beacham, 24, of Lincoln, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island for medical clearance. She has since been lodged in Hall County Corrections for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes, with speeds of about 70 miles per hour.

Grand Island Police took a report of a stolen vehicle from La Mexicana Tortilla Factory, located at 383 N. Pine St., around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner of La Mexicana reported a 26-foot yellow Penske truck was stolen from outside of their business. Two pallets of tortillas valued at $3,000 were also inside of the truck and were later recovered following Beacham’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.