Black Hills Energy stresses importance of safe digging

(KOLN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - April is National Safe Digging Month and Black Hills Energy is giving tips on how to stay safe before you dig. As weather gets nicer, Black Hills Energy encourages homeowners and construction crews to be aware of the dangers when digging.

  • Call or click before you dig. The number one rule is making sure you call the number “811″ before you dig. A team will set up utility lines and make sure you are digging in a potentially dangerous area.
  • Mark your planned excavation site. You can either spray white paint or use white flags in the area you want to dig. This will help the locator search the area and know what your plans are.
  • Respect the marks. The lines are there for a reason. Always dig carefully and be on the lookout for weak spots.
  • Don’t rely on old line locate marks. If you don’t dig within 14 days of having lines marked, call 811 again. Underground conditions, especially on project sites can change.

“Every six minutes nationally an underground utility line is damaged,” Brandy Johnson with Black Hills Energy said, “It could be a natural gas line, it could be a FO line or it could be your neighbors internet. You don’t know what’s below which is why you want to call 811.”

